Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Governors of the 36 states of the Federation met with officials of the AFDB in Abuja, where they discussed modalities of taking over 50 million people out of poverty in Nigeria, through investment in Agriculture on the continent.
Head, media of the Nigeria Governors Forum ,Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo said the meeting centred on the establishment of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in the country.
In a statement, Barkindo said the meeting which was at the instance of the officials of the AFDB was chaired by the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, while the delegation of the AFDB was led by Prof Oyebanji Oyeyinka, Snr Special Adviser to the president of the AFDB.
He said meeting aimed at “bringing together the farming and the processing community of the country to add value to the produce that God has endowed Nigeria with, which farmers have been producing at great cost”
According to Barkindo, the meeting agreed on a a USD 1bn investment in Nigeria over the next 3 years with the result of this investment expected to be a quick impact and quick results venture. He said NIRSAL, NIPC and several other Nigerian investment outfits are already gearing to partner.
Specifically, Barkindo noted that the engagement was aimed at knowing where governors are able to tell where the potentials can be tapped and for the investors to easily position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities available in those areas.
He said that to remove mass poverty, unemployment and hunger in Nigeria, such engagements must be encouraged to take firm root in the country.
Barkindo’s statement quoted the NGF deputy chairman, Governor Waziri Tambuwal as saying that governors resolved to establish a full value chain arrangement at the subnational level and emphasized that “all states of the federation are on the table for this as this is going to give great impetus to states’ desire for greater productivity and employment among the country’s youths.”
