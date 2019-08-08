POLITICS
Guber Aspirant Pledges To Industrialise Kogi
A front line governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kogi State, Engr Danlami Mohammed, has assured that industrialisation would form the major plank of his administration for job and income generation considering the huge potential begging for attention.
The aspirant who stated this at Dekina, headquarters of Dekina local government area of Kogi State when he was presented to the supporters and party faithfuls by a group under the aegis of Association for Good Governance, led by its president, Alh Imam Idris, assured that viable security system, tourism potentials, empowerment of women and youths will be given proper attention.
Stating that power belongs to God who gives to whoever He chooses, Mohammed said, “We cannot fold our arms to allow Kogi State derail completely into verge of collapse, noted that we should all join hands to rescue Kogi state.
“Governing Kogi State is about bringing the people together to take the advantage of potentials with natural and human resources to move the state beyond the present situation of underdevelopment and create enabling environment for positive democratic dividends to the people.
“We have opportunity to make Kogi State a jewel of the country through tourism. We have abundant mineral resources, we have cashew in abundance to create job opportunity for our youths. It’s only waiting for appropriate time and I am now here”.
He called on all well meaning Kogites both at home and in diaspora to join in the mission to rescue Kogi State from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan