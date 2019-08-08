NEWS
IGP Orders Investigation Into Killing Of 3 Officers In Taraba
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of three Police operatives and one civilian, and serious injury to other Police operatives, who were on investigation activities to Ibi, Taraba State.
The operatives were on the mission to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state, the Force PRO, Frank Mba explained.
According to him, the Police operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi – Jalingo Road, Taraba state.
“The operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the Command headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are Police personnel on legitimate duty.
“Three policemen (comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds. The soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run,” Mba noted.
He further noted that Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the Police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about N100,000,000 was paid.
The IGP has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured Police officers.
The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.
Mba, however, stated that the Force has commenced full investigation into the bizarre and unfortunate incident.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil