Lawan And The Banana Peel In Committee Chairmanship

Shortly after senators unanimously voted to proceed on an annual vacation on July 30, 2019 and to resume on September 24, 2019, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announcedthe leadership of the 69 Senate Standing Committees.

Of course, it generated a mixed feeling.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got 20 chairmanship positions, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), got 49. The geo- political zone distribution of chairmen of committees has North West with the highest of 16; South-West, 13; North-East, 11; South-South, 10; North-Central, 10 and South East,-9.

Lawan, who made the announcement shortly before the Senate adjourned for a two-month recess which was initially delayed to allow for the confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees of the President, said “the membership are at the moment undergoing formations for our committees to be properly constituted by the time we are back from recess in September. With this, we are set to engage with the executive arm of government and we will start our legislative work as soon as we are back.”

However, barely 24 hours after Lawan unveiled the Chairmen of the 69 standing committees, signs of ill feelings appeared in the APC senate caucus; with the distribution 23 committees considered as Grade A committees being at the heart of the growing bitterness.

Assessment of the growing tension shows that 16 of the 23 Grade A committees went to APC Senators, just as some senators fault the method applied in their sharing on the grounds that it ostensibly breached a ‘gentleman agreement’ reached with Lawan on one hand, as well as running counter with the understanding reached with the top echelons of the ruling party which wanted the whole 23 restricted to APC Senators.

The Committee System in the U.S. Congress, Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress. August 29, 1994, revised by the Senate Historical Office, March 2018, gave an insight on relevance of the senate committee system, which Nigeria copied hook, line and sinker, except the credibility often attached in the US.

“Due to the high volume and complexity of its work, the Senate divides its tasks among the standing, special or adhoc, and joint committees. The Senate has established guidelines for committees, but each committee adopts its own rules and procedures.

“Senate committees are divided, according to relative importance, into three categories: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Senate Rule specifies that committee chairmen and members be appointed on the authority of a Senate Resolution, unless otherwise ordered.

“The chair of each committee set the agenda for committee business. Each committee has its own staff, and levels of operating funds varies from committee to committee, but Grade A committee controls more resources, wields more influence and hence considered most juicy amongst the lots.

“Bills and resolutions are referred to committees, which select items for further consideration. When considering a bill or resolution, committees typically follow this course: First, the committee asks relevant executive agencies for written comments on the measure. Second, it holds hearings to gather information and views from non-committee experts.

“At committee hearings, these witnesses summarize submitted statements and then respond to questions from the senators. Third, a committee meets to perfect the measure through amendments, which also allows non-committee members to influence the legislative language. Finally, when language is agreed upon, the committee sends the measure back to the full Senate for debate, usually along with a written report describing its purposes and provisions.

“A committee’s influence may extend throughout the legislative process to the enactment of bills into law. A committee member, often the chair, will play an important role in managing the full Senate’s deliberation on the bill. Also, committee members will be appointed as conferees to reconcile the Senate version of a bill with the version passed by the House of Representatives. Committees also manage the confirmation or rejection of presidential nominees, consider treaties and international agreements, hold oversight hearings, and launch investigations of suspected wrongdoing”.

According to a Nigerian senator who craved anonymity, “all senators are supposed to be equal, but some become more important than the other depending on the Grade of Committee they chair. Just as the roles and functions of committees are highlighted above, they are palpably instruments to amass wealth, contacts and wielding influence in Nigerian parlance. The good governance begins with senators’ pockets, projects sited in their constituencies and number of employment slots brought to constituents”.

“Given the often repeated mantra that Senate Committees make the engine room of the Senate, it was not strange that Senators would struggle to take pre-eminent positions in preferred Committees. If he/she is denied of any by untoward means, he/she stops at nothing in bringing the entire house down, if he/she can do it’’.

Many Nigerians would not forget easily the story and history of instability in the Senate, especially at its inception. The senate, which is otherwise called the Upper Chamber of Nigeria’s legislature can pass for a haunted house. In its character, make-up and business, the senate can make an epic in thriller, horror, or the classic cloak and dagger genre of movies which casts men in perpetual chase of power, money and influence.

At the root of intrigues, subterfuge and skillful guile in the senate was the opposition to the composition and chairmanship of highly graded or juicy Committees which has led to the fall of some senate presidents. The mounting oppositions or gang-ups to the joggling of committee membership were usually clothed to an extent as if it wasn’t inter-related. Some allegations were usually hatched against such senate president and made appealing to the gullible general public.

Enwerem

Dr. Chuba Okadigbo had emerged as the official candidate of the party for the position of Senate President having first secured the endorsement of 57 Senators of the PDP and subsequent increase of the number to 61. The PDP, the then majority party in the Senate, had a complement of 66 Senators. But the then President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted Senator Evan Enwerem as Senate President and the machinery of government was deployed to break the ranks of PDP Senators and got the strategic support of APP (later ANPP) and AD Senators to actualize that desire, thus leaving a gaping wound in Okadigbo and his loyalists.

By the time election was held in the senate on June 3, 1999, Enwerem easily defeated Okadigbo with 66 votes to Okadigbo’s 43 votes.

Yes, entered Enwerem. But there was no peace in the Senate and because there was no peace, Enwerem’s leadership was asphyxiated, especially due to the composition of committees in the senate. This heightened a stiff confrontation between loyalists of Obasanjo in the Senate with Enwerem as their arrowhead and those of Okadigbo.

With deep-seated animosity, rumblings, scheming or vicious plots and uncanny intrigues aimed at removing him, it was just a matter of time for an opportunity to present itself. Hence, with a controversy over his name, a committee was raised to investigate Enwerem for allegations of falsifying his name, the dispute was whether Enwerem’s actual real name was Evan or Evans.

Five months into the life of the new Senate, precisely on November 18, 1999, Senator Enwerem had dutifully gone to see Obasanjo off to one foreign tour. On his way to the airport, Senator Khairat Abdul-Razaq aided by a few other senators mobilized fellow aggrieved senators to endorse a motion for the impeachment of Enwerem. By a conclusive vote of more than 90 votes the first Senate president of the Fourth Republic tumbled and in came the popular will of the Senate. Obasanjo heard the news while he was air-borne.

Okadigbo

By November 19, 1999, Okadigbo was elected senate president. As senator-elect, Okadigbo trudged all 109 electoral constituencies between senatorial elections in January 1999 and the inauguration of the Senate in June of that year in quest for the support of his colleagues. However, with the intervention of the presidency, Okadigbo lost out to Ewerem who joined the PDP only few weeks to the senatorial election.

The Okadigbo Senate was a combination of style and parliamentarian assertiveness. Elegance was brought into play with the Senate president’s mastery of language, an art he often combined with verbosity. But it brought him accolades from the public who hailed him as the Oyi of Oyi, after the traditional title of his native Oyi town in Anambra State. Parliamentarian assertiveness was weaved with the cooperation of the House of Representatives which saw the National Assembly overriding President Obasanjo’s opposition to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) bill.

But no sooner than Okadigbo constituted the committees when some of his allies felt were inadequately compensated in the composition and chairmanship of committees compared to what they invested into his emergence as senate president. The anger from joggling of committee membership led to the gang-up for survival battles until opportunity availed with allegations of financial crimes.

The allegations against Okadigbo includes, ‘’engaged 4 contractors who submitted N11 billion ($10 million) for construction of office complex without design; approved N70m non-budgeted expenses as consultancy fee; spent N30m to purchase vehicles for his office –N13m for the Lagos office, N65m for Enugu office, N4m-utility office; approved N22.9m for Christmas celebrations;approved N16.9m for deputy senate president Haruna Abubakar for his sallah celebration; approved N600m as consultancy fee for ill-timed move to build N11b NASS complex (later built at N25b cost)’’.

Others are, “bypassed 125 contractors registered by the senate for the award of contracts in favor of 52 unregistered contractors; approved award of contract for street lightening of Abuja for N173m ($1.3m) with a down payment of N77.3m, as the same contract was said to have been appraised by FCDA at N55m. Additional payment of N40m was made to contractor despite instruction that no further payment should be made to the contractor’’.

At the height of this probing exercise, Okadigbo snatched the mace and took it to his house. Policemen were sent to Okadigbo’s residence in Abuja to retrieve the mace, but refused to release it, saying until he was killed.

He told BBC at the time: “The police arrived at 5.55 a.m. (0455 GMT) in six jeeps fully loaded with armed officers. “They told me they had come to collect the mace and that they were acting on orders from the inspector general of police. I said I would never give them the mace. I have to be dead before you get the mace, I told them. This is executive lawlessness and is unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.”

However, by August 8, 2000, Okadigbo was impeached. The 109-member senate voted 81-14 in favor of his removal after he refused to comply with an earlier resolution asking him to resign or be impeached.

A member of a six-member group charged with formally informing Okadigbo of that resolution reported back to the full house that the senate president had refused to step down. “We now proceed to the next segment of our resolution which is to commence impeachment proceedings,” Senator John Mbata, who presided in the absence of Okadigbo, told senate plenary.

The process itself took less than 20 minutes as each senator present was called to answer “Yes” or “No” as to whether Okadigbo should be impeached. Okadigbo and 13 other senators were absent. Mbata said the senate would reconvene later on Wednesday to elect a new president.

Earlier on Tuesday Okadigbo’s deputy, Haruna Abubakar, and Senate Leader Samaila Mamman, tendered their resignations in line with the conclusions of the senate ad hoc committee that probed contract irregularities at the National Assembly.

Wabara

After Okadigbo’s ouster, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was elected senate president. Perhaps, because he and the then Speaker Umar Ghali Na’abba stoutly resisted Obasanjo’s imperial political power and recklessness, their colleagues rather aligned with them rather than issues of committee composition.

In the April 2003 election Wabara was first declared the loser to D.C. Imo, ANPP candidate, but won a court appeal in June 2003 and was declared elected.

He was elected senate president and by June 25, 2003, he announced the composition of 42 standing committees of the senate. This sparked controversy too, with many senators grumbling over their placement on non-placement in the committees.

In May 2004 senators moved to investigate Wabara over alleged financial misdeeds. Obasanjo supported the decision. The senators accused Wabara of exceeding his authority by handing out various contracts without the knowledge or approval of the responsible Senate committee. An additional allegation was made by Senator Bode Olowoporoku, who denied receiving N 3 million advance that the Senate President said had been paid to him for a tour of Europe and Latin America. Wabara said he was ready for the probe, and said the allegations were false, and that they just raised by Igbo senators who wanted his position.

In April 2005 Wabara resigned from his position after allegations were made that he and others took a $400,000 bribe from the education minister, Fabian Osuji. He was succeeded by Senator Ken Nnamani. Fabian Osuji had been fired the month before for allegedly bribing Wabara and six other members of parliament to facilitate passage of his annual budget.

Nnamani/Mark/Saraki

Senator Ken Nnamani who was elected to replace Wabara was less controversial, with candidature unanimously supported by his colleagues. He was also elected to forestall Obasanjo’s incessant interference in the emergence of senate leadership. He equally rose to the occasion by taking popular decision with regard to committee composition, eschewed corruption as well as avoiding other ‘banana peels’.

Senator David Mark was a player. He expanded the senate committee to 69 in order to absorb many of his colleagues. He constantly lobbied some governors to sort some senators adversely affected by the committee compositions. Hence, he was unanimously re-elected for second term in office.

Recently, while giving account of how he successfully ran affairs of the senate for eight uninterrupted years without stepping on the proverbial banana peels, Mark stated that no Senator is bigger than the other adding that each senator is qualified to be a presiding officer, “so, we respect each other and takes collective decisions that gives everyone a sense of belonging “.

The bulwark opposition by the presidency against Senator Bukola Saraki’s emergence as senate president and his continued harassment by security operatives, anti-graft agencies and other governmental forces largely generated sympathies for him.

Saraki who took cue after Mark also left the committee numbers at 65.

In 2016, he expanded that and equally sorted out some opposition elements like Senator Kabiru Marafa with chairmanship of committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi – committee on National Identity and Senator Oluremi Tinubu with committee on environment. The changes were said to have been made after wide consultation and deliberation.

Lawan

On July 30, 2019, the day Lawan announced composition of the 69 senate committees, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was with him before he disclosed the names of chairmen of committees.

Oshiomhole had in March, directed the APC dominated National Assembly to ensure that overwhelming number of committee headships were given to the APC lawmakers. Unofficial report indicated that his mission to the Senate that Tuesday was partly to put more pressure on the Senate leadership to give greater consideration to the APC in the distribution and appointment of chairmanship of committees.

In company of Oshiomhole was a former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, who was reported to have made a case for an APC Senator to be made chairman of the committee on Niger Delta Affairs. But Lawan picked Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta State) to disappoint the party leaders.

Report has it that among the grumbling lawmakers in APC is a ranking Senator from one of the most prominent States in the South West, who while speaking off the record, expressed disgust that he was not made chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation even after he had not only merited it but struck an agreement with Lawan to that effect.

According to a north central APC senator who don’t want to be mentioned in the print, Lawan allegedly altered the original list of committee chairmen agreed to by the selection committee.

‘’The list Lawan read out on Tuesday was dominated by hand written names as against the list that was earlier typed for him.

‘’He unduly gave attention to few non-ranking APC Senators in the distribution of the Grade A committees, besides, he over rated the opposition party members at the expense of the ruling party.

However, the fact that some 20 PDP Senators out of 44 were appointed chairmen of committees has further created problems in the APC Caucus.

This is just as a group of senators under the umbrella of “9th Senate Group for Good Governance” has accused Lawan, of collecting huge amount of monies from APC governors, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, oil companies and bank executives to enrich himself and facilitate his emergence as Senate President.

The group of senators in an open letter written to the Senate President titled “Senator Ahmed Lawan; You Betrayed Us, You Are Dishonest” said they were revealing this “secret” because Lawan betrayed them by not giving them “good committees” as promised while they were campaigning for him to become the President of the Senate.

The senators said despite working for his emergence with the belief that he (Lawan) would bring integrity and honesty into the running of the senate, Sen. Lawan betrayed them by allegedly selling the committee chairmanships to the highest bidders.

They alleged that the Senate President collected 50million each from all APC governors, which was allegedly delivered to him in cash in a hotel called Hilton, adding that he allegedly collected $1million from the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and over 10bn from bank executives and oil companies to enrich himself while campaigning to become the President of the Senate.

However, the spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, in a swift response appealed to his colleagues who may be dissatisfied with the committee allocated to them to exercise restraint.

Adeyeye noted that the chairmanship of committees was meant to give opportunities to individual senators to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

The Senate spokesperson said, “First and foremost, I have not received any call from any Senator complaining about the committees to which they had been placed.

“It has also not come to my notice, apart from you (journalists) now drawing my attention to it, that there has been any senator who expressed dissatisfaction with the committee to which he was appointed to head. I believe that everything is in the realm of rumours and I don’t attach much importance to rumours.”

According to an Abuja based legal practitioner, Abanika Muktar, “Notwithstanding spots of schisms or complaints, Lawan didn’t compose the committees without safety valves. As a ‘’senior student in the Saraki’s school of statecraft or survivals’’, he unarguably used the committee chairmanship slots to secure unalloyed support or alliance with the PDP senators. Even if the whole APC senators vote against him in the event of outbreak of hostility, the two-third majority of senators required to oust him won’t be obtained”, the lawyer said.