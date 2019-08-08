…Mourns Former Perm Sec

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said he received with sadness the news of the demise of Mr. Yason S. Yonge, a retired permanent secretary.

Late Yonge until his demise was a member of the Committee on the Review and Restructuring of the state’s civil service that was inaugurated by the governor last Thursday.

The retired permanent secretary passed on at the age of 61 years.

The Late Mr. Yonge died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 after a protracted illness.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor described the deceased as a humble and honest bureaucrat who served the state with utmost dedication and reached the pinnacle of his career where he retired as a permanent secretary last year in honour and dignity.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, Governor Yahaya extends his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, the ECWA, where he served as member of the men Fellowship and Ture community in Kaltungo local government area over this great loss,” the statement said.