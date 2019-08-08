Much Ado About Enugu North Poll Dispute

The 2019 general elections have come and gone but the dust raised in some of the elections is yet to settle as National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Enugu State will in a matter of weeks deliver verdict on the disputed Enugu North senatorial poll. MUYIWA OYINLOLA writes

After all said and done by the contending parties, the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has fixed Tuesday, September 3, 2019 for its judgement on the petition filed before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the disputed Enugu North senatorial election, Hon. Eugene Ogbonna Odo, against Senator Chukwuka Utazi , who was declared winner of the exercise on February 24, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who is the third respondent in the suit, had declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Utazi, who is the first respondent, as duly elected having polled the highest number of valid votes cast.

Odo, who is the first petitioner in the suit is seeking amongst other prayers, that he be declared the winner of the National Assembly election conducted in six local government areas in Enugu North senatorial zone, on the grounds that Utazi was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the election conducted on February 23, 2019.

He also alleged that the election conducted was invalid by reason of substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and the relevant INEC manual for election

Odo, in the petition filed on his behalf by his lead counsel, S.I. Ameh (SAN) is also asking the Tribunal to set aside the return of Senator Utazi by INEC and compel the electoral body to issue him a Certificate of Return as the winner of the Enugu North senatorial election.

In the alternative, Odo is asking the court to declare the Enugu North senatorial district election a nullity “on the grounds of irregularities, electoral malpractices and non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 and the Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines for the 2019 elections.

“An order for the conduct of rerun election in all the polling units in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State on the grounds of irregularities, electoral malpractices and non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 and the Independent National Commission guidelines for the 2019 elections,” the petition said.

The six local councils where the February 23 election held are Igbo Etiti, Igbo Eze South, Igbo Eze North, Nsukka, Udenu and UzoUwani.

It is on record that the total votes scored by Senator Utazi who was issued Certificate of Return by INEC was 146, 458 as against 22,229 scored by his main challenger and APC candidate, Odo.

The two leading parties in Enugu state, the ruling PDP and its main rival, the APC, are waiting with bated breath for what would be the pronouncements of the justices in the case that could alter the power equation in Enugu state, particularly the settled zoning arrangement in Enugu North senatorial district.

Even as the Tribunal is yet to decide on the case, supporters of the petitioner, Odo, have been celebrating their “victory” thus fuelling speculation and anxiety in the senatorial district as to the direction the pendulum of justice will tilt.

They claimed substantial non compliance as the grounds of their case without establishing what constitutes non compliance in the eyes of the law: merely by insisting that the results sheets were dated February 24, as against 23 the date the exercise was held?, and by claiming over voting without recourse to valid voters register?

Section 139(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 ( As Amended) offers the sufficient condition for infraction. It says:” An election shall not be liable to be invalidated by reason of non compliance with the provisions of this Act, if it appears to the election tribunal or court that the election was conducted substantially in accordance with the principles of the Act and that the non compliance did not substantially affect the result of the election. “

To plead non-compliance in six local councils, the Electoral Act makes it mandatory for you to lead evidence in polling unit by polling unit, ward by ward for the entire 6 local councils, not 3! The voters register, not Card Reader is what determines the number of accredited voters in a polling unit, as the ticking of the voter’s name on the register confirms his accreditation to vote.

In the same vein, it has been established that the presumption of regularity or correctness of election results rests with the electoral umpire, the INEC. According to INEC source, (being the third respondent in this instant case) “Whoever is determined to prove falsification of results in election petition must show two contrasting results: one which is fake and the one that is genuine to lead evidence that votes were actually altered.

Beer parlour talks, even sensational newspapers reports on what transpired in the court rooms are not enough to sway their lordships in giving judgement.”

As declared by Justice Niki Tobi, (JSC), “ A Court of law can only pronounce judgement in the light of evidence presented and proved before it. A Court of law cannot go outside the evidence presented and proved before it by embarking on a voyage of discovery in search of other evidence in favour of the parties.”

The judge went further to say “ Courts of law do not give judgement according to public opinion or to reflect public opinion unless such opinion represents or presents the state of the law. This is because the Judges’ clientele is the law and the law only. Public opinion is, in most instances, built on sentiments and emotions. Both have no company with the law.”

Meanwhile, outside the Tribunal, feelers from Enugu North revealed that the people were jolted about the APC candidate aspiration which they perceived could alter the settled zoning arrangement in the zone; they consequently, protested with their votes.According to findings, while the Presidency of the country rotates between the North and South, it is settled in Enugu that the governorship position rotates among the three senatorial zones.

In the same vein, in each Senatorial District, the Senatorial position rotates between the Local Government Areas that make up the Federal Constituency.

In Enugu North, the zoning arrangement commenced in 1999 with Senator Fidelis Okoro from Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency, who enjoyed two terms of 8 years from 1999 to 2007.

In 2007, Sen Ayogu Eze from Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency took over from Senator Fidelis Okoro while the former equally exercised a two term of eight years till 2015.

In 2015, Senator Chukwuka Utazi from Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani Federal Constituency took over from Senator Ayogu Eze, and continued to 2019. Senator Utazi is expected to take maximum of 8 years by 2023. The aspiration of Honourable Eugene Odo is thus perceived as meant to frustrate the settled zoning arrangement.

A chieftain of the PDP in the state who doesn’t want his name mentioned disclosed that Enugu state remains a stronghold of the PDP, which informed why the APC candidate for Enugu North senatorial district lost all the five wards in his home town of Ukehe.

He said: “The wide margin victory of Senator Chukwuka Utazi in the 23rd February 2019 Senatorial District election,showed his acceptability across the length and breadth of Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State. It is trite to mention that Enugu State is one of the major strongholds of the People’s Democratic Party in the country, with the Governorship position in its kitty, since 1999 to date.

“In addition, all the members of the National Assembly are PDP,same as the 17 Local Government Council Chairmen with their Councillors. In the present circumstances, where will Hon Eugene Odo get his victory, except his boast that APC is in control of the Government of the Federation,and can do and undo, but we are confident in the God Almighty that granted us victory and the Judiciary that will stand rock-solid as the last hope of the just and downtrodden,” the PDP chieftain added.