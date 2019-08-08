NESG Harps On Implementation Of Resolutions

The chief executive officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, Mr ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, yesterday harped on the importance of implementation of past resolutions of the summit by the government.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the board members of the group led by Jaiyeola to the management of LEADERSHIP newspaper yesterday, he said after every summit, the NESG develop what is called a Green Book, which they present to the government. ‘‘Adoption of the resolutions contained in the Green Book is not the problem, but implementation,’’ he said.

He also explained that all that the NESG is all about is to get Nigeria on the path of planned growth. According to him, the group, through the annual summit, is working with the government in the area of skill development and access to quality healthcare services.

Speaking on how Nigeria’s private sector can be more competitive, he said what is important is how the country improve the nation’s system and not about being protective against foreigners.

Also speaking at the meeting, the co-chair, joint planning committee of the summit, Mr Nnanna Ude, said the summit marking the 25th anniversary of the group focuses on Nigeria’s rapid population growth and economic projection by year 2050.According to him, it is imperative for the Nigeria to plan how the country would be in 30 years’ time.

He said:” It is imperative for the country to shift gears to a competitive private sector – led economy, to be able to address and respond to the challenges and implications of 2050 scenarios. Only a competitive private sector will be relevant in the future. We need to transform to a competitive private sector economy.

“The submit will set a new agenda for Nigeria to usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050 through a renewed focus on investments in human capital development to achieve competitiveness and inclusive growth. It will also focus on achieving rapid industrialisation, transforming education, creative industries, managing demography, sustainable peace, and security

The group managing director, LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr. Nduka Nwosu,who said he has been following the activities of the NESG for a long time, assured the group of support by the newspaper.