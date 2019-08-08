NEXIM Bank And Focus On MSMEs Development

As the NEXIM Bank i partners other MDAs to promote entrepreneurship in Nigeria, MARK IZIBOR highlights recent efforts to undertake healthy economic development in the country

The second edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) award took place on Thursday, August 1, 2019. It would be recalled that the National MSME Award is an offshoot of the Nationwide MSME Clinic, which was launched in 2017 by the office of the Vice President and conceived as a platform to bring together all relevant federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to address the problems of SMEs, thereby enhancing their contribution to national development. It is one of the key initiatives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP) to achieve sustainable, inclusive growth through economic diversification, job creation and poverty eradication.

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) is a major partner in the promotion and support of MSMEs and by extension, the award in line with its desire to entrench a literarily diversified economy in Nigeria. Since the commencement of the MSME clinics, NEXIM has participated in all the programmes, which has so far been held in 22 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The bank has also collaborated towards the establishment of one-stop shops, designed to attend to enquiries of MSMEs on an on-going basis, in addition to contributing to the establishment of Common Facility Centres, where SMEs could have access to modern machinery and equipment, thereby helping them to upscale and enhance the value of their products.

NEXIM, being a major partner was the sponsor of the price for the most outstanding Female MSME Clinic partner in 2019, which is one of the star prices for the second edition of the award programme. Last year, the bank sponsored the price for the best MSME in the agriculture sector.

Being an agency of government, which prides itself as the trade policy bank of Nigeria, NEXIM offers credit and risk bearing services to support non-oil exports from Nigeria, thereby helping to diversify the economy from the dominance of crude oil exports.

According to official statements, the bank has approved applications worth N55 billion and disbursed about N24 billion to exporters, many of whom are small and medium enterprise owners, over the last one year.

The bank is also partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to manage the Export Development Fund and the Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility, which have been established by the apex bank to mitigate the funding gap in the non-oil export sector. NEXIM is also collaborating with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to implement the Nigerian African Trade and Investment Promotion Programme (NATIPP), under which Afreximbank has earmarked $1billion to support export and investment activities of Nigerian entrepreneurs in other African countries.

State Export Development Programme

One of such initiatives is the State Export Development Programme , which is an intervention scheme specifically designed to catalyse and incentivise regional export investments and promote diversification and industrialisation, based on the economic potential and resource endowments in every state of the federation.

It is specifically targeted at developing and supporting SMEs, including start up projects in furtherance of the objective of government’s policy under the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP). The scheme is designed as a partnership arrangement with the state governments, whereby suitable projects will be identified in collaboration with NEXIM for business advisory services and funding. The beneficiaries of the funds are however businesses from the private sector, while the government’s role is to provide enabling environment. Under this scheme, at least N1billion has been earmarked for each state of the federation from the Export Development Fund.

Anchor Exporter Programme

The bank has also developed an Anchor Exporter Programme, which is akin to the Anchor Borrower Programme for the agriculture sector, but targeted at export-oriented projects. NEXIM’s intervention is targeted at the entire value chain from production to export of products and is designed to incorporate aggregators, who would create market access for the small & medium enterprises. Under this scheme, NEXIM has also signed an MoU with the Nigerian Incentive Risk-Based System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), towards providing risk-mitigating instruments (guarantees/insurance) to facilitate access by SMEs.

Intervention Scheme for Women & Youths

As part of NEXIM’s contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the bank has also earmarked about N3billion to support industries that are major employers of women and youths under a special economic empowerment scheme for the vulnerable groups. This fund would be provided at highly concessionary rate and the key objective would be promotion of women and youth empowerment.

SME Rating Agency of Nigeria (SMERAN)

Another key initiative is the Small and Medium Enterprises Rating Agency of Nigeria (SMERAN), which was conceived as a specialised institution to develop and implement a rating mechanism for the small & medium enterprises in Nigeria as a way of generating requisite business information towards improving the operations of the sector and boosting access to funds. It is a collaborative arrangement between government agencies including the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bank of Industry (BOI), the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), who have been working together and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October, 2017, to unveil the scheme.Promoting Factoring

NEXIM, in partnership with key stakeholders under the auspices of the Nigerian Factoring Working Group, which includes the CBN Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), and other institutions is also promoting the introduction of Factoring as a trade finance instrument and an MSME development and financial inclusion strategy in Nigeria.

Going Forward

With the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) by Nigeria, NEXIM has doubled its steps towards deepening regional trade, through which it seeks to create more opportunities for MSMEs and integrate the informal traders into the formal sector.

Having recognised that more of Nigeria’s manufactured products are traded in the regional market, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, few years ago, launched the ECOWAS Trade Support Facility (ETSF) to boost SMEs access to funds, increase formal trade and improve the payment system. The bank also spearheaded the decision to establish the Sealink Project to improve transport and logistics support for regional trade.

As a strategic objective, the bank seeks to grow its intervention in the regional market to about 60 per cent of its portfolio in furtherance of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Master Plan (NIRP), which seeks to make Nigeria the production hub of light manufacturers in the region.