Nigeria Hydrological Agency Warns Of More Flooding

The director-general of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Engr Clement Nze, has urged Nigerians to brace up for more flood insisting that available signs points to likelihood of impending flooding. He also decried the attitude of Nigerians towards action to mitigate flood-related disaster in the country, in spite of several early warnings from the agency.Nze said such attitude had resulted in avoidable flooding incidents, leading to loss of lives, properties and disruption of economic activities in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Nze stated that its unfortunate to note that the effect of flooding experienced lately is due to the refusal of individuals to heed to flood warnings issued by the agency earlier in the year.

“Daily records from the agency’s hydrological measuring stations across the country show steady rise in water levels. There is high probability that more states would still be affected by both river flooding and urban flooding as flood from the upper reaching the Niger Basin ( Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Chad, and Cameroon) would be arriving Nigeria in a month’s time.

“The localised urban flooding incidents being witnessed in some cities and communities in the country are expected to continue due to high rainfall intensity of long duration, rainstorms, blockage of drainage system and poor urban planning resulting in erection of structures within the floodplains and waterways.

“River flooding as well as coastal flooding are expected to come into place as the nation approaches the peak of raining season, therefore, states and local governments should endeavour to remove structures built within the floodplains, clear blocked drainages, culverts and other waterways”.

He said the erection of structures within floodplains, blockage of drainages by refuse, poor urban planning are some of the challenges exacerbating in flooding which he said can be averted if properly handled.

Nze therefore warned that what the nation is experiencing presently cannot be compared to what should be expected as the country is yet to enter into the peak of flooding season in the year.

He, however, urged all citizens to put on proactive measures to mitigate flooding by ensuring safety of lives and property. “It is very unfortunate that the flooding incidents are manifesting just as predicted by NIHSA.

“The stakeholders, especially individuals and state governments, have failed to heed the warnings issued before the onset of flooding season in the country.

” This becomes very necessary as it serves to alert the citizens to note that the country is yet to enter the peak of flooding season for the year 2019,” Nze said.