Ohanaeze Warns Politicians Against Violent Revolution

Apex Igbo Social Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned politicians and Nigerian elites against acts capable of causing violent revolution in the country, like it happened in the Arab world.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu, who gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, lambasted Nigerian politicians and elites of being too selfish , nepotic and petty.

“They pitch one group of Nigerians against another and they fail to replicate what they see when they travel to sane countries here, they are only interested in themselves, families and hangers on”.

“They boast of how things work in Dubai, Europe and Asia but hardly do so here. They spend a lot travelling to these sane countries and even stack our money in those countries, thus making our people poorer and poorer and Nigeria the headquarters of poverty in the world, Ibegbu rued”..

“Tell me any legislation these men have passed to make our life better since 1999, Ibegbu challenged them”.

“Yet we should beware of violent revolution . I advocate only moral, economic, social and cultural revolution. Many of us are mere sycophants and onlookers. We are all guilty in one way or another. A clerk will hide files until he is given bribe, a police man will take bribe for bail,” Ibegbu noted.

He lauded the bail granted to the Shiite leader El Zakzaky and his wife and warned agaisnt turning the group into another Boko Haram.

On the ministerial nominees, Ibegbu cautioned them against looting public funds and advised that square pegs should be put in square holes.

Ibegbu lamented that security agents have failed to unravel the circumstances leading to the fire that destroyed his residence at Enugu recently, in which he lost all his properties and documents.