BUSINESS
Oil Prices Crash As US/China Dispute Escalates
Oil prices fell yesterday as the intensifying Sino-US trade dispute stoked worries over demand, although a drop in US crude inventories offered some support to prices.
The international benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.70 a barrel down 24 cents, or 0.41 per cent, from their previous settlement and trading near seven-month lows, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.37 per cent, from their last close to $53.43 per barrel. “Crude oil prices remained under pressure as investors grappled with the impact of the trade conflict,” ANZ bank said in a note.
Brent prices have plunged more than 9 per cent in the past week after US President Donald Trump said he would slam a 10 per cent tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports starting on September 1, sending global equity markets into a tailspin. But Trump on Tuesday dismissed fears the trade row with China could be drawn out.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday said both sides expressed concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf as they met in Washington.
Tensions in the Middle East have heightened in the wake of attacks on tankers and US drones, raising concerns over passing through the Straight of Hormuz, a key shipping artery of global oil trade. Elsewhere, data indicating a larger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks offered some support to oil prices.
US crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug.2 to 439.6 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil