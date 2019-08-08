Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias

Some Ondo towns of the Ikale speaking areas of Ago Alaye, Agirifon and Basola in Odigbo Local Government have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

In a petition, through their counsel, Olusanmi Tobase, they alleged bias in the handling of a communal clash with the neighbouring Araromi Obu, that had been trespassing into their land.

According to a copy of the petition dated July 25 and made available to journalists, trouble started on July 16 when a group of Ikale young men and their tenants were on their way to hunt and farm on their land located along the road to Araromi Obu.

The petition said, “While on their way, they were ambushed by some Araromi Obu boys who were armed with all manners of guns including sophisticated ones, matchet and UTC axes. On the road, they halted our clients and requested for their mission and our clients asked them of the basis for the questions. The response was a volley of gunshots on our clients.

“In the ensued melee, our clients were forced to defend themselves even as they fled but it was not without serious and life threatening injuries to them. In the process, the Araromi Obu boys deployed a sharp object on one of our clients and ripped open his bowels.”

The petitioners stated that it was not the first time the people would be attacked on their land which a court’s judgment had awarded to them.

They alleged that their people, who were victims of the unprovoked attack, had been placed under 24 hrs curfew by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, being hounded all over and dumped in prison while Araromi Obu where the aggression originated had been given a field day, so much that Ikale citizens resident there had been forced to flee for their lives.

They stated that an earlier petition sent to the Commissioner of Police in the state had not been acted upon.