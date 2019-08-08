Out-Of-School-Children As A Time Bomb

Recently, an anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The number, according to available statistics, increased from 10.5 million in 2015 to 13.2 million in 2018.

The position of SERAP is that the failure of the Nigerian leaders to address the problem of out-of-school children in the country was tantamount to violence against children and crime against humanity.

The group obviously acted on the strength of the 2003 Child Rights Act, which recognises access to basic education as part of the rights of a child.

This Newspaper shares the pains of this group and, indeed, that of every other well-meaning Nigerian who is disturbed by the danger this out-of-school-children phenomenon poses to the nation.

Although the issue is not peculiar to Nigeria as it is regarded as a global problem. For instance, about 263 million children worldwide are missing out on school. A breakdown of this figure shows that 64 million children of primary school age (about 6 to 11 years) are still out of school; 61 million adolescents of lower secondary school age (12 to 14 years) are also out of school and another 138 million youths of upper secondary school age (or one in three between the ages of 15 and 17)are out of school.

A recent global report on out-of-school-children shows that in Nigeria, two-thirds of children in the poorest households are not in school and almost 90 per cent of them will probably never enroll.

It is a scary statistics. It is even more so to know that 69 per cent of these out-of-school-children are in the northern part of Nigeria where they easily form ready recruits for the insurgency groups holding sway in that part of the country.

This, indeed, is a time bomb waiting to explode. Twenty years from now when crime becomes the order of the day and kidnappings happen on a daily basis masterminded by these unemployed and unemployable youths, what would become the fate of this country?

We recognise the various efforts the government at various levels have been making to tackle this problem, especially the Almajiri schools set up by the past administration of Goodluck Jonathan, the present administration’s school feeding programme which has greatly encouraged more parents to send their children to school and the different programmes initiated by state and local governments to encourage parents to send their children to school.

But it appears, in our opinion, that these are merely scratching the surface. There are fundamental issues that need to be tackled.

In Nigeria, it is a known fact that many children, especially those in remote areas, children living with disabilities, children in internally displaced persons (IDP)camps, do not have adequate number of qualified teachers, materials and schools.

There is also the misperceptions about the benefits of schooling, ignorance that Universal Basic Education is free in public schools; misconceptions about education, such as Boko Haram that sees western education as ‘evil,’ which has heightened the issue in the Northeast and, of course, the perception that education is not empowering and that going to school does not make one successful or prosperous which is rife in the Southeast, especially among boys.

The attitude of Nigerian governments towards education, especially in terms of funding, is about the most disturbing factor.

Between 2009 and 2018 out of a total national budget of about N55.19 trillion, education, important as it is, got a paltry sum of only N3.90 trillion which is just 7.07 per cent. Within the same period, defence got N6.1 trillion or 10. 51 per cent.

In 2016, the joint expenditure of the federal and 33 state governments on education was 8.44 per cent of their total budget for that year.

Experts have argued that part of the problem is that universal basic education has failed in Nigeria essentially because primary education is neither fully controlled by the federal government, nor by the state or the local government.

In most states, the teaching environment is not conducive. The buildings are in bad shape and most of them lack teaching materials.

It is the view of this Newspaper that without an educated population, Nigeria will not be able to compete favourably in the 21st century economy which is not only technology driven, but also information and knowledge based.

It is, therefore, in the light of this that we call on the federal and state governments to invest more in education. Yes, it is important to build infrastructure, but building the mind of the citizen that will deploy the infrastructure is more important.

Both government and non-governmental organisations should step up the awareness campaign, especially in rural communities, to make parents know that basic education in Nigeria is free.

Relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) should be constructive and use a strategic approach to enlighten local leaders about the value of education.

The insurgency issue in the north, which has been the greatest contributory factor to the alarming number of out-of-school-children in the north, also needs to be tackled with every seriousness it deserves.