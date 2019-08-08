Questions Our Leaders May Never Answer

How Nigeria has degenerated to the present seemingly irredeemable and irreparable state is still very difficult for the people of my generation to comprehend and fathom. Exciting and very impressive stories were told my generation by teachers and lecturers how their days in the universities were eventful, full of glamour, and stimulating for learning.

In that celebrated era, undergraduates were served free food, provided free laundry services by employees of the institutions on government’s pay roll.

Apart from enjoying free tuition, that generation for which the crop of our current leaders belongs, had jobs waiting for them both in the public and private sectors even before graduation. Reports or history also had it that the least official car, which was a right, this set of people were given as fresh graduates from the universities, was either a Volkswagen Beetle or Peugeot 404 saloon or station wagon based on choice.

In our leaders’ time, the country did everything for them unlike the sermon they preach to us that we should think of what we can do for the country and not what the country can do for us, a famous statement borrowed from an American leader, who served his country well.

Still on the generation of our present leaders, traveling abroad was then not a luxury; foreign scholarships were in excess, especially from Commonwealth countries; flying on local domestic routes, was not a status symbol, for what it has become today. Our leaders went to the best schools abroad – military or conventional. The roads were not in a deplorable state as they have become. Electricity supply was very constant.

The public servants and teachers were very diligent and patriotic.

Accountability and probity in national service were the norms. Armed robbers were very few, if any. Traders would leave their goods and wares in the open market and go home and whoever bought any item in their absence, would put the money beside the displayed wares till the next day. I was told that the money would be intact till the owner came and picked it. Honesty and diligence were adequately rewarded.

Everything was working well during our leaders’ dispensation and Nigeria and Nigerians were respected anywhere in the world.

So, how did we get to this present dismal, appalling, shameful, unpleasant and messy situation? Who is/was responsible and what is the way forward? My generation has a lot of mind-boggling and heart-rending questions to ask our present leaders, who may never be willing to answer not have solutions to them. They will ever remain puzzles, if one may hazard a guess or be tempted to conclude.

From the attitude, character, conduct and disposition of our leaders from time immemorial, even though they were trained in the best of schools and worked in the best organisations within and outside Nigeria, they fail to learn any lesson nor expected that one day, the mantle of leadership would fall on them.

Whether in appearance, utterance, private and public speeches, there is hardly anything to take home from them. our leaders hardly address a forum without reading from a long and boring speech prepared by tired and redundant aides and civil servants.

They rolled out achievements only on paper. How viable are the projects they initiated and executed? Where are the roads, bridges, and other infrastructure they constructed? At what cost? What was the quality and lifespan of such projects? Did the projects outlive their tenure or their age? The more questions my generation asks, the more agitated we become.

Sadly, even when our leaders know that they have no solutions to the problems they have caused, they hang on to power, blame their predecessors and also blame their suffering and hungry followers.

For instance, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came to power in 1999, they spent the most part of the eight of their 16 years in office blaming the military. The All Progressives Congress (APC), which rode on the wings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity and popularity to power, spent their first four years blaming the PDP for the rot in the polity. It is not likely that they have stopped.

The military, which seized power from post-Independence politicians, blamed the leaders before them for the decay in the system. In the same manner, the First Republic leaders blamed the colonial masters for everything wrong with Nigeria during their time.

Therefore, the blame game continues and the country is now at a standstill. That Nigeria is stagnated or stagnant is an understatement. Permit me to say that Nigeria is dead and not dying.

For those, who may argue otherwise or fault this assertion, let me be fair to them by saying mildly, that Nigeria is a walking corpse.

While our leaders roll out statistics on their sterling performance, none of these figures or data reflects on the living conditions of the people. To those who may counter this position, what is the lifespan of the average Nigerian? What is the per capital income/Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? What is the maternal/infant mortality rate? What is the poverty level? Think of the millions of the out-of-school children. across the country; spare yourself a thought on the unemployment rate in the country.

Corruption is still pervasive! Killings by bandits, kidnappers, rapists, suicide bombers and terrorists alarming. “Yahoo Yahoo” boys on the rampage, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, name it and you will lose sleep and possibly die before your time.

There is despair everywhere. Nigerians are depressed. Life is so worthless to them that anyone, including university students can opt for suicide anywhere and at any time.

Amidst these trepidations, the country’s leaders at all levels live in opulence. Without sacrificing anything on their part, they appeal to emotions, ethnic and religious sentiments to divide and disunite the people and exploit them the more. Our leaders increase tariffs on utilities at will, hike taxes, which they evade; raise hospital bills, which they don’t patronise; impose fees and levies on tertiary institutions, which their children do not attend; and build estates within and abroad, where nobody lives.

They inflate the price of kerosene, which the ordinary citizens use under a false deregulation policy and cut down the price of gas, which runs in their homes and factories. Yet, they plead with the people to show more understanding because there is a better future, which they (leaders) are not ready to wait for.

From leaders after leaders, the challenges are getting worse. Rather than solve the problems they inherited, our leaders watch, nurture, sustain, compound, complicate, and even add more to them. Like the late legal icon, who was fondly called Cicero, Chief Bola Ige, humorously declared: It is now “Siddon Look”.