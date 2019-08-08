‘#RevolutionNow Protest Counter-Productive’

The Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front (BOSF) has said the botched RevolutionNow protest planned by a group led Omoyele Sowore is counter –productive to currents moves being made to reposition the country.

The BOSF’s national chairman, Mr Liberty Olawale Badmus in a statement on Wednesday noted that the attempt to lead a revolution against the sovereign state of Federal Republic of Nigeria is abusive and insulting to the people of the country whose votes the leader of the movement recently sought to lead as President.

According to the group, it is a mistake for any person or group of persons to assume the government is not responsible and for that reason attempt to misbehave and disobey the laws of the country.

It explained that the recent agitation of “revolution” in the country by African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr Omoyele Sowore was obviously a discourse of national interest.

“This, supposedly should honestly be fought with full force by all Nigerian people and of course global partners in all democratic settings.

However, the hate, insincerity and mixture of sentiment with national matters has deprived many the opportunity to be impartial and genuinely outspoken with rational facts.

“The body language of the person of Omoyele Sowore and his co-travellers has shown the public and indeed global observers that his desire and proposed actions were defined and meant the original meaning of the word ‘revolution’.

“Revolution means a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system. On the other end, a protest is an organized public demonstration expressing strong objection to an official policy or course of action.

“Omoyele Sowore’s public appearances and utterances do not misconstrue our beliefs that he actually wants to ‘bundle Buhari out of Aso Rock’ by the initiation and execution of revolutionary moves as it is apt to be truly interpreted.

“No country in the world in recent and old times has ever had a successful and peaceful taking over of government either by the military or the civilian agitators.’’