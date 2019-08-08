RevolutionNow Protesters Docked In Osun

Five people who participated in #RevolutionNow were yesterday docked at an Osun state Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo over alleged unlawful assembly.

Those docked are; Owolabi Olawale (32), Fagunwa Temitope (29), Oluwafemi Johnson (28), Owoeye Olaoluwa (22) and Omoleye Stephen (21) at the magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, for unlawful assembly in Osun .

They pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed on them after they had agreed to be tried by the court.

They were charged on the allegations bothering on unlawful assembly capable of causing tension and disturb the peace of the town and gathering of each other in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Police prosecutor, Mr Felix Okafor told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 5, 2019 at Olaiya Area Osogbo, Osun state capital.

According to him, the offence contravened the provision of Sections 517,69 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Counsel to the defendants, Bar O. Adegoke pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term.

Adegoke who said that the suspects were still presumed innocent until contrary is proved by a court of law said they would stand their case.

He further explained that some of the accused persons were members of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and Student Union leaders.

Adegoke added that the defendants contrary to the claims in the charge were coming from a press conference held at N.U.J Correspondents’ Chapel when they were arrested.

He told the court that his clients were innocent of the allegations just as he described the charge against them as misdemeanour.

The presiding Magistrate, Ajanaku A.O granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety.

She directed the police in charge of the case to verify the address of the sureties as she adjourned till August 16, 2019 for mention.