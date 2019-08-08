Rotary Club Reaffirms Commitment To Polio Eradication

The Rotary Club of Wuse Central, District 9125 has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicate polio in the world.

President of the Club, Rotarian Mohammed Dan-Hassan made this remarks during his investiture ceremony in Abuja yesterday.

Dan-Hassan who is currently the 21st president of the club said since 1988, Rotary has contributed over $1billion to tackle polio globally.

Dan-Hassan also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the club, saying Rotary family has global perspective both in scope and selfless services it offers around the globe.

Speaking on the challenges of polio disease, he said, “Our top priority is eradicating polio. Rotary and development partners have worked tirelessly over the years to reduce the number of polio cases by 99 per cent in the world, and as long as polio threatens even one child, children of the world are at risk.”

Dan-Hassan said currently the club is working in its adopted communities of Kpaduma, Wumba, Gosa, Durumi 3 and Jahi while proposing to trigger positive changes in other communities around Apo resettlement.

“My Star Project is the construction of the “Labour Room“ at Jahi 1 Healthcare Centre. I kindly appeal for your contributions in whatever way you can as we strive to change lives positively.“

He also revealed that a female polio survivor on RCWC scholarship would be graduating in a few months from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, adding that it reflects the motto of the club “Service Above Self.“