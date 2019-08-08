Sallah: Obaseki Approves Immediate Payment Of August Salary

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of August salary for workers who are willing to receive their pay, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which will be observed next week.

The governor gave the approval at the Weekly State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday.

Recall that civil servants in the state are paid their monthly salary on the 26th of every month in line with the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor wants workers to have enough funds to mark the festive season.

According to him, “The state government is aware of the needs of our workers, especially Islamic faithful, this festive season. So, the governor has created the leeway for those desirous of getting their salaries earlier than usual to get it. All they need to do is to indicate that they want their salary starting from today, Wednesday August 7, 2019.”

He added that the state government will continue to prudently manage the state’s resources to ensure that workers’ welfare is not only adequately taken care of but also position the state for positive growth trajectory.