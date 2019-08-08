Sallah: Ogun Customs Intercepts 13 Trucks Of Smuggled Rice

As the sallah celebration draws nearer, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 7, 848 bags of smuggled rice, equivalent of 13 trucks in the month of July, 2019.

This was even as the Service said it has unbundled its Ogun State command, splitting it into two. The state area comptroller, Michael Agbara, who stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing, explained that it was indeed a landmark among numerous successes recorded by the command.

He said, “This is evidently a patriotic duty by the Service to fully align with one of the cardinal federal government policies targeted at boosting agricultural development with a view to attaining national food self-sufficiency.

“7, 848 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 23 units of vehicles (seven used vehicles and16 means of conveyance) and 32 kegs of vegetable oil. 201 pairs of used tyres, three sacks of used foot wears, 320 bags of sugar, 4 bales and 1 sack of secondhand clothing.”

Agbara, who spoke at the state headquarters, Idiroko, yesterday said the unbundling was done with a view to enhancing administrative efficiency and boost revenue generation for the Service.

He said the development was arrived at during the Nigeria Customs Service Board 50th regular meeting held on May 21, 2019.

Agbara explained that the state would now have two area commands — Ogun Area 1 and Ogun Area 2, with different responsibilities within the state.

He further explained that, while Ogun Area 1 would oversee the regulation and enforcement of all import, export and anti-smuggling related activities in the state with its headquarters at Idiroko, Area 2 would focus on the responsibilities of enforcing and regulating all excise, free trade zone and parcel post – related activities.

“It will interest you to know that the Management of Nigeria Customs Service has formally communicated a development directing the unbundling and creation of eight new area commands within the Service.

“Ogun command is privileged to be among the beneficiaries with a view to enhancing administrative efficiency and boosting revenue generation for the Service.