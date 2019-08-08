Security Imperative For Timely Completion Of Projects – EFO

The Ecological Fund Office (EFO) has emphasised that peace and tranquility were imperative for timely completion of ecological projects across the country.

The permanent secretary of EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal, hinted this yesterday during pre-project sensitisation on the proposed construction of access road to Gurku, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Karu, Nasarawa State.

The over 8 kilometre road is expected to commence from Aso B road, Mararaba and terminate at Gurku, IDPs camp, both in Nasarawa State.

Lawal, who was represented by EFO director of soil erosion and control, Engr Felix Okeke, lamented that the rainy season delayed the commencement of the project.

She pointed out that federal government was highly concerned about the conditions of IDPs, which was why the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directed the EFO to award contract for the road project.

Also speaking, the EFO deputy director of information, Dr Joe Oruche, pleaded with the youths and other community members to support the contractor to ensure speedy completion of the project.

He enjoined them to report any discrepancies to the traditional ruler instead of fighting with the contractor and support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed.

On his part, the vice chairman of Karu local government council, Hon Lawal Yakubu Karshi, appreciated the initiators of the project, which he believed would favour the council, even as he urged them to cooperate with the contractor while executing the project.

He assured that the council would support the EFO by providing security for workers that would be deployed at the project site, so as to guarantee effective coverage of other areas in Karu, not just Garku.

Responding, the Emir of Gurku, Alhaji Jibril Waziri, appreciated the people for their peaceful nature and continuous support to government’s programmes and policies.

Waziri, who was represented by Adamu Zubairu Gurku, was optimistic that difficulties concerning Gurku/Mararaba road would soon become history, as businesses and other commercial activities would improve for the overall growth of the community.

Also, the project consultant, Engr Ahmed Ibrahim of Rubaseru Engineering Services enjoined the community leader to work with them in order to successfully resolve any dispute that might arise during the project implementation.

The leader and founder of Gurku IDPs camp, Mr Marcus Gamache, thanked the federal government for remembering the community and those that have been displaced from Adamawa due to insurgency in the north east.