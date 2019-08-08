NEWS
VSF Partners Adamawa Assembly On Support For Terrorism Victims
The Victim Support Fund (VSF), is to partner with Adamawa State House of Assembly, to give humanitarian support to victims of terrorism and insurgency in Adamawa State.
The executive director of the fund, Professor Sunday Ochoche, called for synergy with lawmakers in the state.
He said, they were in the speaker’s office to inform the legislators on some of the activities of the organisation, especially in the seven affected councils of the state.
According to him, the fund is committed to taking care of the victims of terrorism and violence across the country.
He identified livelihood support, economic empowerment, educational support for victims and IDPs as area of concerns to enable it reach out to the victims of insurgency in the state.
The speaker, Aminu Abbas, assured that, the lawmakers are ready to partner with the Victims Support Fund to enable it continue to render necessary assistance in the state.
He said victims of the insurgency in the state are still facing hardship and needed intervention so as to ameliorate their suffering.
He lamented that the Boko Haram attacks affected many social amenities like schools and health care centres and needed more intervention to facilitate the return of IDPs.
