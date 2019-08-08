Wapic Insurance Pays N2.3bn Claims To Policyholders

Wapic Insurance Group has paid N2.3billion as claims to its policyholders who suffered insured risks between January and June 2019 financial year.

This was a huge improvement from N1.6 billion claims it paid in the first half of 2018, translating to N700 million increase within the period under review.

Wapic Insurance Plc has as its subsidiaries as; Wapic Life Assurance Ltd and Wapic Insurance (Ghana) Ltd.

This gesture, according to the Group, was in realisation of the fact that insurance, as a strategic mechanism for business sustenance and asset protection, can only become a reality and concrete when genuine claims are paid.

In its 2019 Half Year Unaudited Financial Results released earlier in the week, its Gross Written Premium increased year-on-year by 24 per cent to N8.7 billion compared to N6.9 billion written in the same period of 2018 buoyed by sustained leadership status in some major accounts, attainment of increased market share and enhanced underwriting capabilities.

The Group’s underwriting profit decreased slightly by 5 per cent year on year to N1.2 billion, which, it said, was impacted largely by growth in underwriting expenses for major businesses in the reviewed period occasioned by the growth in the top line.

The company’s cost optimisation measures equally paid off as operating expenses dropped by 11 per cent to N2.1billion year- on – year, compared to the prior period’s position of N2.4billion. The year-on-year growth in profit-before- tax position for the Group was impressive at 67 per cent, closing at N401 million as at June 2019.

Reacting to the development, its managing director/CEO, Mrs. Yinka Adekoya, said, despite the prevalent tepid economic conditions with GDP growing below market expectation at 2 per cent, the firm grew its Gross Written Premium by 24 per cent year-on-year to N8.7 billion ahead of its growth rate target of 20 per cent.