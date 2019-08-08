YCE Crisis Deepens As President Quits

The crisis rocking the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) seemed to have taken a frightening dimension as the president, Dansaaki S. Ade Agbede resigned from the exalted position.

Agbede made the announcement at the meeting of the Senior Elders’ Forum of the Council held at the Bodija, Ibadan residence of the first female Professor of Library Science in Africa, Adetoun Ogunseye.

At the meeting the elders vowed not to have anything doing with the new leadership midwifed by Dr Kunle Olajide, the suspended General Secretary of the YCE.

It would be recalled that Olajide, who was placed on an indefinite suspension by the Senior Elders Forum of the YCE organized a meeting which was not sanctioned by the President where another President, Justice Ademola Bakre (Rtd) was purportedly elected.

Sensing recrimination, the erstwhile General Secretary immediately after rushed to court to secure an injunction to stop another meeting scheduled by the Senior Elders’ Forum and put the National Secretariat of the Council, where the meeting would have been held under lock and key and the gate in chains to prevent access into the place.

Following the ugly development, the Senior Elders’ Forum at its meeting said they would not join issues with Olajide by going to court, saying, “We do not intend going to court because we refuse to drag or expose the name and integrity of Yoruba into disrepute”. Recalling that the role of elders is well articulated in the pamphlet issued by late Papa Emmanuel Alayayande’s administration at the inception of the YCE, they said, “the constitution claimed by Dr Kunle Olajide, Prof Oluwasanmi and Justice Bakre is unknown to us.

“Even though, we asked Dr Kunle Olajide to surrender the document with him to the President, he refused. In that regard, we cannot comment on something we have not seen. The said constitution was hoarded and we have no access to it”, the forum added.

The Senior Elders also accused Olajide of consistently treating YCE as his personal property, citing as an example his putting the national headquarters of the YCE under lock and key with the gates chained so that they would have no access to it.

While noting that Yoruba has heritage, culture and customs, the forum noted that “elders are the supreme level in Yoruba culture to whom all knotty matters are referred for solution, constitution may not cover all areas where convention can resolve, hence, Senior Elders’ Forum.

“The group of Dr Kunle Olajide, Prof Oluwasanmi and Justice Bakre has declared it does not recognize us and we cannot force ourselves on them. Hence, we hereby dissociate ourselves from the YCE of Dr Kunle Olajide, Prof Oluwasanmi and Justice Bakre and remain on our own”, the Forum stated further.