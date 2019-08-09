BCO Applauds Nigerians For Shunning Botched ‘Revolution’ March

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has lauded Nigerians for turning their back on the botched ‘Revolution’ March called by the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, saying it is a demonstration of the people’s unalloyed confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The president’s support group also commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for averting the planned Revolution March, which it said was an invitation to anarchy by persons who have taken it upon themselves to carry out the biddings of disgruntled opposition elements in the country.

BCO’s director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, who spoke to journalists in Abuja said it does not take any serious observation to know that the planned revolution was orchestrated by politicians in the opposition camp who are still suffering from the hangover of electoral defeat.

Describing the “Revolution March” organised by Sowore as undemocratic, Ibrahim noted that revolution, under whatever guise, has never helped any country talk less of Nigeria under the current government that is democratically elected.

He said, “Under a government that is democratically elected, it is our duty as citizens to show respect for democratic ideals and in as much as there are so many avenues of addressing issues in a democratic setting, whoever is upset should follow the proper channels.

“But we are not surprised that Sowore and his paymasters chose to incite the Nigerian public against the Buhari government. It is glaring that the opposition is now aware that their case at the presidential election tribunal is a wild goose chase and they have resorted to forcefully take power by causing insurrection against the Buhari administration.

“We at BCO had in the past interfaced with some opposition members who we have persuaded time without number to always learn to engage the federal government in a dialogue and not revolution in the interest of peace and unity of the country. But this failed revolution is the handwork of those who have sworn that Nigeria will not be kept as one unless they clinch power. “Don’t be surprise that it is part of the plot to discredit President Buhari’s government just to give the international community the impression that the centre can no longer hold in Nigeria.

“But such cheap plan cannot work. We urge the global community not to allow desperate Nigerian politicians to use them to invalidate a government, which Nigerians certified as the best for them through the 2019 polls. We also thank the security agencies, especially the Police and the DSS, for living up to their duty by aborting the coup called revolution march,” he said.

Urging Nigerians not to fall for the antics of the opposition, the BCO noted that it is only in Nigeria that corrupt persons will regroup and try to take power through revolution to loot the country dry again and gullible persons whose future are stolen will be celebrating them.

“We the patriots say ‘enough is enough!’ We shall no longer allow political buccaneers to seize power from the people; never again. The great mass of Nigerians who voted for President Buhari in the 2019 polls are strongly behind him because he lives amongst us and we trust him”, Ibrahim added.