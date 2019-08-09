Bi-Courtney Faults AMCON’s Debt Claim

The recent claim by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) that Dr Wale Babalakin and two of his companies: Bi-Courtney Limited and Roygate Properties Limited are indebted to AMCON are false, the management of Bi-Courtney said yesterday in a statement sent to this newspaper.

The company said AMCON twisted the issues and failed to state accordingly that the Federal Government was the one owing it about N100 billion, citing relevant Court judgements to support its claim.

On July 30, 2019, AMCON chairman, Dr Muiz Banire, at a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on reportedly said that Bi-Courtney was one of the biggest 20 debtors to AMCON.

On the contrary, Bi-Courtney claimed that the Federal Government of Nigeria, which owns AMCON, is indebted to Bi-Courtney in the sum of over N132 billion.

Based on that, the company said AMCON had been ordered by a court of law to deduct any debt allegedly owed to AMCON by Dr Babalakin, Bi-Courtney and Roygate from the claimed sum.

In 2012, AMCON had alleged that Roygate, Bi-Courtney and Resort International Limited, a company owned Dr. Babalakin, were indebted to AMCON in the sum of N9 billion, N20 billion and N20 billion respectively.

The statement quoted a Federal High Court directive in Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/50/2009 – Bi-CourtneyLimited v. Attorney General of the Federation, ordering that whatever debt that was then owed by Dr Babalakin, Bi-Courtney, Roygate and other associated companies to any agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, be deducted from the sum of over N132 billion, which the Federal Government owed Bi-Courtney (set-off Order).

It however recalled that an appeal by the Federal Government against the set-off Order was dismissed by the Court of Appeal for lack of diligent prosecution.

“As at the time of filing this report,the Federal Government has no pending appeal against the dismissal judgment at the Supreme Court which is the final appellate court in Nigeria,” Bi-Courtney’s management said.

It said independently, AMCON obtained the leave (permission) of the Court of Appeal as an interested partyin Appeal No. CA/A/568M/2012 – AMCON v. Bi-Courtney & Attorney General of the Federation to challenge the set-off Order. However, Bi-Courtney successfully challenged the leave at the Supreme Court in Appeal No.:SC/770/2014 – Bi-Courtney v. Attorney General of the Federation and AMCON.

The statement drew the attention of the public to a Supreme Court judgment in Bi-Courtney’s favour on the 5th day of April 2019 to the the effect that the proceedings before the Court of Appeal was incompetent.

“In effect, from the 5th day of April 2019, there is no appeal against the set-off Order.It follows therefore that in consequence of the set-off Order and effective from the 5th day of April 2012, Dr Babalakin, Bi-Courtney and Roygate had a net judgment credit of approximately N83 billion from the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Bi-Courtney added.

To further substantiate its claim, Bi-Courtney said before the Supreme Court judgment, AMCON sued Resort claiming amongst other reliefs, the sum of N20 billion.

In a judgment delivered on the 13th day of June 2018, AMCON lost the case and was ordered to pay substantial damages to Resort.

In a summary judgement according to the arguement made by Bi-Courtney yesterday, it claimed that the Court had ruled that Resort did not owe AMCON N20 billion; instead, the Federal Government of Nigeria owed Resort N55 billion at an interest of17.6 per cent per annum since 3rd December 2015.

The statement quoted the Ciurt ruling as saying that AMCON should pay N3 billon as damages to Resort. Indeed, the Federal Government’s present total indebtedness is in excess of N100 billion.