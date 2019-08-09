Eid-el-Kabir: APC Preaches Peace, Love In Osun

All Progressives Congress in Osun state has urged Muslims in the state to renew their commitment to the fundamental principles of love and peace that the Islamic religion teaches.

Chairman of the party in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun stated this in its message to celebrants of the Islamic festival of Eid-el-Kabir throughout the state.

In a congratulatory statement, from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research, and Strategy, circulated to the media, Prince Famodun reminded Muslims and all citizens of the state that ‘no society, state or country, and even religion can survive without peace and love.

‘Mutual respect, love and peace are the unifying force critical to progress and development in any society’, he said.

According to the APC chairman, ‘Osun in particular and the country in general, need a lot of love and peace to overcome the security challenges Nigeria faces currently.

‘If we must move the country forward, and Osun must build on and sustain the level of development it has achieved in the last eight years, there is no other choice but to work in unity, mutual respect, and caring for each other’, the APC chairman admonished.

Prince Famodun further urged the ‘citizens to support the APC government led by the state governor, Ogbeni Gboyega Oyetola to achieve its goal of making life in the state more comfortable and attractive to citizens, investors and businesses’.

The APC chairman argued that, ‘’the peace which Osun has enjoyed over the years contributed immensely to the progress so far made, and it will also be vital for the current government to expand and improve upon going forward.

‘’Early indication of work already done in the expansion and re-equipment of healthcare facilities across the state, including the accelerated attention being given to critical road infrastructure by the new APC administration should encourage hope and trust that the future of the state is in secure hands.

‘’Therefore, as we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, let us focus attention on the exalted principles of love and peace, of brotherhood, of mutual respect and caring for each other, without which we struggle in vain to build a progressive society’’, Famodun said.

The chairman called on the people of the state to be, ‘’law abiding and patriotic citizens who have the best interest of the state at heart and will work with their government to make Osun one of the most peaceful and progressive states in Nigeria’’.