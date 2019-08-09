Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys Personnel, Sniffer Dogs

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Sunday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed massive personnel, sniffer dogs and ambulances nationwide to boost security during and after the Sallah celebration.

The corps Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu said the deployment was to enable Muslim faithfuls offer sacrifices to Allah as well as show love to all.

A statement by the corps public relations officer, DCC. Emmanuel Okeh said the move was sequel to the declaration of Monday and Tuesday as public holidays by the Federal Government, even as it charged state commandants to work in synergy with sister agencies and urging them to be civil and diplomatic in their approach with citizens during the festive period.

“Our personnel would be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack because hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and criminals with sinister motives target festive periods to carry out their devious acts,” it said.

While congratulating Muslim faithfuls, the statement encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living an exemplary life that depicts their true practice by praying for peace in the nation.

It reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, rescue team, ambulances, armed squads and sniffer dogs would be strategically positioned for quick intervention, assuring adequate preparation had been put in place to protect critical government infrastructures, places of worship and markets.

According to statement, motor parks, shopping malls, recreational centers, schools and other places considered to be soft targets for attack by criminal elements have been adequately taken care of security-wise, even as it charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting involved in acts, capable of affecting the peace of the nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.