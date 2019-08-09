Equities Market Rebounds With Marginal Gain Of 0.05%

The Nigerian equities market closed yesterday trading session on a positive note with a marginally gain of 0.05 per cent.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 12.79 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.05 per cent to close at 27,424.92 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation gained N7 billion to close at N13.365 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria, Cement Company Of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Flour Mills and AXA Mansard Insurance.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected a bearish performance at the close of trade on Friday in the absence of any market catalyst. However, we do not rule out the possibility of bargain hunting activities.

Cordros Capital Limited said that “Our outlook for equities in the short to medium term remains conservative, amidst the absence of any catalysts to drive positive market returns.”

However, market breath closed negative, recording nine gainers and 23 losers. AXA Mansard Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 9.09 per cent, to close at N1.80, per share. Jaiz Bank followed with a gain 5.26 per cent to close at 40 kobo, while FCMB Groups appreciated by 4.35 per cent to close at N1.68, per share.

Chams went up by four per cent to close at 26 kobo, while Wema Bank appreciated by 3.64 per cent to close at 57 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Africa Prudential, Guinness Nigeria and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each, to close at N3.48, N41.40 and N2.34, per share.

United Capital followed with a decline of 9.95 per cent to close at N1.90, while UACN Property Development Company went down by 9.68 to close at N1.12, per share.