FCT Residents Seek Police Protection Against Hoodlums At Mabushi Bus Stop

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to the police to protect them from regular attacks and theft of their properties by hoodlums at Mabushi Bus Stop near the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Some of the victims of the hoodlums, who operate mainly at night in the bus stop along the Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, said that they had lost their phones, bags, money and ATM cards, who normally swoop on the users of the bus stop at night.

The bus stop serves commuters who usually converge after close of offices and markets to board vehicles to places, such as Kubwa, Bwari, Dei-Dei, Zuba and Madalla, Suleja in neighbouring Niger State, among others.

An investigation by LEADERSHIP revealed that the miscreants, pick pockets, snatch travelling and handbags, phones and other personal items from commuters mostly late in the night when only a few road users gathered there.

One of the victims, whose handbag was snatched, Mercy Afu told our reporter that she was alone among four youths who posed as commuters waiting for commercial vehicles.

According to her, a Volkswagen Golf car pulled up at the bus stop and as she attempted to board the vehicle two of the boys blocked her, drag her from the road and zoomed away with her handbag.