Kebbi Launches Introduction Of Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunization

The Kebbi State Government through the State Primary Health Care Development Agency has introduced meningitis vaccine into routine immunization to children from 9 to 15 months.

The official Flag off was performed by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by Chief of staff, Government House at the emir of Argungu palace in Argungu on Friday.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Abubakar Attahiru Kaoje stressed the importance of having children frequently immunised as scheduled by the health authorities.

He lamented that cases of meningitis were recorded every year resulting in the death or deformity of children in the society.

He pointed out that meningitis can be prevented through immunisation.

According to him also, the decision to include meningitis vaccine into routine immunization was done to ensure its prevention.

“The exercise will be carried out in all the wards and introduction of ‘ Main A’ vaccine in Nigeria is to check or prevent meningitis “, he said

The emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera commended both the state and federal governments for investment alot of resources in the health sector.

He implored parents to take advantage of the opportunity to bring their children to be immunised.

”Government and development organisations spent huge amount of money in providing the vaccine and the vaccines are totally harmless, therefore parents should bring out their children for immunization”.

The royal father also expressed shock over the incteased prevalence of hepititis amongst people.

In their separate remarks, the Chief of staff Government House, Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleman Mohammad Argungu and Permanent Secretar Kebbi State Ministery of Health Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko both commended development partners, traditional and religious leaders for their support and urged the public especially parents to take advantage of immunisation period to improve the health of their children.

Alhaji Suleman Argungu, said meningitis poses great threat to the survival of our children and therefore the need for concerted effort to fight the disease.

Development Partners such as National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), WHO and UNICEF all offered their Goodwill messages and pledged their support for the success of the program.