NEWS
KEDCO Felicitates With Muslim Faithfuls At Eid-el-Kabir
The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has congratulated all Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration while assuring its numerous customers of adequate power supply to make the celebration a memorable one.
In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by Its Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it said the management of the Company is calling for peaceful coexistence amongst all religious adherents in the country.
The statement read KEDCO Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna,has congratulated all Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration while assuring its numerous customers of adequate power supply to make the celebration a memorable one
Gwamna also called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence amongst all religious adherents in the country.
‘‘Peace is key for development and without it living will be difficult. I call on all Nigerians to use this period to make sacrifices of tolerance for peace to reign in the country. We have lessons to learn from this celebration to better the standard of living in the country for all to ensure that the people see themselves as one big family.
“This period is key to all and we must take advantage of it to supplant peace permanently for growth and development in all sectors.’’
He further assured that KEDCO remains committed to the peace and unity of the country and will continue to promote peace through their Civil Social Responsibility (CSR) as we have been creating awareness in the area of conflict resolution in several communities because we believe in the sacrosanct role of peace in nation building.’’
‘‘We have no alternative to peace as conflict has never helped any society that I know of. Tolerance holds the answer and we all must imbibe that as we celebrate this period of love.
“KEDCO will continue also to live and co-exist peacefully with all business partners for meaningful improvement in the power sector” he assured.
MOST READ
Eid-el-Kabir: APC Preaches Peace, Love In Osun
Alleged N1.2bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu, N1bn Bail
Adamawa Launches Meningitis Vaccination For Children
Obaseki Presents N11.8m Cheque To Another Batch Of Deceased Civil Servants’ Next-Of-Kin
WAEC: Gov. Zulum Approves Fees For 24,323 Borno Pupils
Tax Evasion: A/Ibom Internal Revenue Service Seal Off Commercial Banks In Akwa Ibom
Yellow Fever Outbreak In Ebonyi Claims 16 In 2weeks
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME13 hours ago
Police Release Names Of Murdered Officers In Taraba
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination: Dickson, Sylva’s New Found Love In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
From Government House To Red Chamber: Ex-Governors Who ‘Retired’ Into The Senate
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Ex-Deputy Gov, Others Emerge Campaign Coordinators Of Timi Alaibe
- NEWS24 hours ago
Chinese Hydro Experts Arrive Taraba For Mambila Hydro Power
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
N1.2bn Fraud: Court Remands Maurice Iwu In EFCC Custody
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Avert Another Party Crisis, APC Govs’ Forum DG Writes Oshiomhole
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
North West Govs’ Amnesty For Bandits, Cattle Rustlers