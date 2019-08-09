Kogi Emerges First In World Bank Portfolio Performance

Kogi State has emerged first in performance among the North Central states in the first maiden Nigeria portfolio performance award ball.

The maiden edition of the award programme which was organised by the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance, in abuja, is aimed at recognising states and organisations that are prompt in the payment of counterpart funds as well as in the effective and judicious utilisation of World Bank Funds.

Also rated first in Nigeria among all World Bank supported projects is NEWMAP Nigeria whose outstanding support was celebrated with joy and commendation.

Performing the presentation, the world bank representative commended the outstanding performance of Kogi State in portfolio performance, even as he described NEWMAP Nigeria as a reference in excellence.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who was represented at the occasion by the commissioner of Finance, Asiwaju Idris Asiru, thanked the Bank for their commendation, just as he promised the support of the state government to the world bank at all times to the success of all their projects in the state.

The governor who also promised the sustained payment of counterparts fund as at when due described the award as an elixir that would spur the state in the coming years.

Present at the event was the Kaduna State governor, Ahmed el-Rufai, and other governors who were represented alongside other dignitaries.