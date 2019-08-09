NCDMB, Notore Explore Investment Opportunities

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has pledged its support to Notore Chemical Industries Plc to fully develop its industrial complex so it could offer integrated services to oil and gas companies and increase its contributions to the agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Executive secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, visited the company in Eleme, Rivers State recently and took extensive ground and aerial tour of the facilities.

He stated that the agro-allied, petrochemicals and power company had bigger potential for industrialisation, notably because it has natural gas resources, generates its own electricity and had recently been granted free trade zone status by the federal government. He added that the ample land mass and other natural assets also positioned the complex perfectly for hosting allied industries and serving as a logistics base for key oil and gas operations.

“This facility is just 15 kilometres to NLNG in Bonny, so there is potential to participate in the NLNG Train 7 project. There is vast land here, so you can also have accommodation for projects. This location could become a staging ground for most of the NLNG construction that would happen,” he said.

Wabote suggested that the Notore’s facility could also be considered for the execution of SNEPCo’s Bonga-South West Aparo’s deep water project.

“That project would also happen and we are looking for draft and you have it here. There are potentials for ancillary factories that support the oil and gas sector,” he said.

Recalling that the complex suffered poor management when it operated as National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria (NAFCON), Wabote commended the current management for revitalising the assets and expressed delight that key operations of the fertiliser plant were being run by Nigerians. “All the people manning the operations are Nigerians. The feeling is unbelievable and this is what we talk about in NCDMB in terms of industrialisation and the synergy we must build across sectors. This is one of those companies that are changing the face of Nigeria in terms of agriculture. What the company does and the impact to our economy is unbelievable.”