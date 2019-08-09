NCWD Empowers Rural Women For Sustainable Economic Development

JOY YESUFU, in this report, looks at how the National Centre For Women Development (NCWD) is helping rural women in Nigeria to assume their rightful natural roles in the objective of Nigerian Government to become financially self-sufficient.

Recently, the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in Conjunction with Peace Advocacy and Community Development Initiative (PACDIN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) put together a three-day workshop on rural women and youth accessibility of micro finance facilities for rural Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, development and growth in Nigeria.

The workshop, which aims to transform, empower and improve on entrepreneurship development of rural women in Nigeria, had women selected from the 125 local government areas from 13 states.

The national workshop was also organised to reposition women to take advantage of the numerous generous financial policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its next level bid to lift women out of poverty.

Wives of state governors, state commissioners of women affairs including wives of local government chairmen, women group and leaders who were part of the workshop also mobilised women from the grassroots such that majority of Nigerian women will have this useful information at hand for their financial autonomy.

In her welcome address at the end of the three-day workshop, director general of the NCWD, Barrister Mary Ekpere – Eta, said the platform gave Nigerian women the needed opportunity to discuss challenges confronting women entrepreneurs, issues of mutual interest to all irrespective of regions and states.

She said the decision to organise the workshop came on the heels to reposition women to take advantage of the numerous government programmes on financial inclusion and grants for SMEs as part of president Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“As we are aware of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“That pronouncement is a policy direction, which has already taken effect. The CBN has rolled out several financial packages to ameliorate the effect of biting economy and also empowering citizens who are in business.

“Notable among these programmes are the Agri-business SME investment scheme (AGSMEIS) and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, which is designed to promote and boost the efforts of local entrepreneurs.”

She said despite different intervention programmes by successive governments, women often times do not benefit much from them adding that the workshop was meant to empower women to cash in more on such opportunities.

“The truth is, while there exist several intervention mechanisms of government, women are often at the lowest cadre of those who benefit from it, and we want that unhealthy trend to change. That is one of the reasons we organised this workshop. To inform women and get them well prepared to cash in on these opportunities.

“It has become common place to say, that lack of funds is the most severe constraint to growth and development of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Yet, there exists other factors of even greater proportion wherein we shall treat head-on. I believe that women must adjust their mentality for business success because the frustration of the past led to many of them pegging their aspiration low.

“They should grant themselves intellectual liberation and cast away timidity while expressing informed and enlightened boldness and confidence in competing in the complex business environment dominated by men.

“No matter how much the government gives us as social investment tokens, loans or grants at the national level, it will never be enough. In the true spirit of cooperation, we must take advantage of our strength, build synergies, join in action-oriented efforts to solve these identified issues that undermine our womanhood. This is the true essence of this workshop and it conforms with the next level agenda of Mr President to empower more women and to get them out of poverty to self-sufficiency.”

In her address, First Lady of Lagos State, who was represented by the wife of the deputy governor of the state, Oluremi Hamzat, said her state strongly believes in empowering women especially rural women and is excited to lift women from being dependent on their husbands.

“We encourage all the participants to take advantage of this programme and do something better for themselves and their communities. We are very happy, very delighted and we believe that things like this will continue so that we will be able to empower our rural women.

“Lagos State has empowered a lot of women and we try our best because we know that women are the power of the home, so we ensure they are empowered to be self-sufficient to contribute their quotas to the home front.”

Resolution by participants at the end of the workshop include;

To form an association of women SMEs to sustain on-going advocacy for sustained and improved access for women SMEs.

To promote multi stakeholder action towards keeping up the pressure on all relevant institutions of government to be transparent and accountable on all matters relating to SMEs development in Nigeria.

To form a formidable network of rural women entrepreneurs to demand accountability from relevant key actors in ensuring women SMEs improved access to finance and other development opportunities.

To strengthen local, regional and global partnerships for increased visibility and sustained engagement on women SMEs.

To continue to engage with government programmes for purposes of achieving FSS2020 goals and other SMEs goals set by the government.

To continually review commitments by federal, state and local governments in developing women SMEs through the convening of an annual convention.

High point of the workshop was a dinner organised by the NCWD where awards were given to different states and their First Ladies for their contributions in empowering rural women in their states.

Lagos State government received an award of excellence for best supporting state for female entrepreneurship development while First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Deaconess Martha Udom Emmanuel, received SME Economy award for the best First Lady supporting female entrepreneurs.

Borno State received an award of excellence for best supporting state for women empowerment while Edo State received the SME Economy award for best state supporting artisans.

Bauchi State received the SME Economy award for most outstanding state promoting female entrepreneurship as Benue State government received award of excellence for best supporting state for gender enterprise.

Other states that also received awards include, Plateau State, SME Economic award for best state promoting gender integration and development while First Lady of Katsina State won the best SME Economy award for best First Lady supporting rural women empowerment amongst others.