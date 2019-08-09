North West Govs’ Amnesty For Bandits, Cattle Rustlers

The governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, announced recently that cattle rustlers and armed bandits have been granted amnesty by the Northwest governors as part of measures to restore peace in the zone. This was after a one day security and reconciliation meeting with security agents, vigilante and volunteer groups, herdsmen and farmers inthe state.

This newspaper also notes that Zamfara State government has been negotiating with bandits which culminated in Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle granting amnesty to 100 bandits, mostly Fulani, currently detained in Gusau prison. Similarly, the Sokoto state government toed the same line when the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Alhaji Abubakar Shekara disclosed that the state was negotiating with bandits.

Unfortunately, the North West zone has been the theatre of killings and kidnappings by bandits in the country, with Zamfara as worst hit.According to a report by the Nigeria Security Tracker, produced by the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which monitors levels of violence by collating local media reports, from March to April this year, there have been 169 deaths in Zamfara alone. Also, the Kaduna- Abuja road has been described by the 8th Senate as the most dangerous road in Africa while Birnin Gwari road also in Kaduna has been virtually taken over by bandits.

Sadly, just last month, bandits killed 37 people in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.Retrospectively, we point out that the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, at the peak of the banditry in his state and out of frustration relinquished his title as the chief security officer of the state. But by way of stemming the tide of killings in the state, the federal government had banned mining activities in the area which was partly blamed for the level of crime and criminality.

However, there is no denying the fact that there has been significant reduction in killings in Zamfara and Sokoto at the moment due, largely, to the negotiations with the bandits. The Zamfara State government also recently disclosed that it had secured the release of 300 captives from bandits operating in the state without paying ransoms.

In our opinion, this method of resolving the lingering insecurity in the North West leaves a sour taste in the mouth. We strongly aver that the state should never surrender its sovereignty to criminal elements.Negotiating with bandits shows the government has conceded superiority of fire power to the bandits. Besides, granting amnesty to bandits, cattle rustlers or kidnappers has shown that it is not a permanent solution to insecurity in the country. In 2016, theKatsina State Government, granted “special pardon” to cattle rustlers who dropped their arms and embraced peace. For some time the state experienced peace but like the proverbial Oliver Twist, the cattle rustlers who graduated into bandits resumed their killing spree. This year alone, at least 50 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Katsina.

There is no doubt that the security;agencies have been overwhelmed by security challenges. There is virtually no zone in the country that is not besieged by one security challenge or the other. Needless to mention that Boko Haram still holds sway in the Northeast; farmers and herdsmen clashes in the North Central persists, while bandits and kidnappers have taken over the forest in the South west.

In the same vein,Nigeria has become the third most terrorised nation worldwide in the newly released 2018 Global Terrorism Index. In the report, which was released, the index placed Nigeria after war-torn countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and ahead of Syria and Pakistan.

The rising insecurity in the country can be attributed to economic policies of successive administrations. President Muhammadu Buhari has recently declared that the federal government intends to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. We believe this is achievable.

We also affirm there should be synergy between the security agencies to solve the problem of insecurity in the country. We also concur with the idea of using drones and CCTV cameras in the forest and highways respectively to check the menace.

It is from this perspective that we urge the federal government and North West governors to use the carrot and stick approach.While negotiating with the bandits and rustlers, the government should insist that the bandits surrender all the arms in their possession to the government.