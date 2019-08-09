RevolutionNow: Court Okays 45-day Detention Of Sowore

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered further detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for another 45 days by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The court ordered that he should be held for that period for the purpose of investigation over alleged treason charge levelled against him by the DSS.

Earlier in the week, the DSS filed an ex-parte motion, seeking to detain Sowore for 90 days for the purpose of investigation.

The agency anchored its application on the provision of Section 27(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act

In his ruling on the application yesterday, Justice Taiwo held that after going through the exhibits filed by the applicants, the affidavits and the written address, he was persuaded that the applicant had legitimate obligation of investigating the respondent.

The court added that it put into the consideration the constitutional right of the respondent to personal liberty and freedom.

Justice Taiwo, however, noted that the security of a country overrides individual’s liberty and freedom.

According to him, “I have gone through the processes and the written address. I noted the provisions of Section 35(1),(3) and (7) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The court has to look at the fact of the case, though, it is one sided now because the respondent is not here to defend himself.

“However, this type of application is backed up by the law and the rules of the court. It is not strange in law. I have watched the two exhibits, which are digital videos. The applicant raised two facts which are allegation of crime and an ongoing investigation.

“No doubt that the respondent is entitled to personal liberty. The nature of the crime is terrorism. The facts presented by the applicant must be proved at the appropriate time.

“The only legitimate power the applicant has is to investigate the allegation which has to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. I have looked at the fact; I shall fail in my duty if I refused to grant an order.

“In the circumstance, the application is granted to the extent that the applicant will detain the respondent for 45 days in the first instance.

“After that, the applicant should report back to the court how far it has gone with the investigation. If investigation is not concluded, the order can be renewed. The matter is hereby adjourned till September 21,” he ruled.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 elections, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos.

The agency alleged that Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.