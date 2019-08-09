SPN Condemns Court Order To Detain Sowore For 45 Days

The Socialist Party Nigeria (SPN) has condemned an order of the Federal High Court to detain Omoyele Sowore for 45 days.

The party’s acting national chairperson, Abiodun Bamigboye and national Secretary, Chinedu Bosah in a statement on Friday, demanded for the immediate release of Sowore and other detained activists and journalists.

It also called for an immediate meeting of civil society organizations, trade unions and pro-working class organizations and political parties to discuss the next step in the campaign to fight for the release of Omoyele Sowore and other detained activists and journalists.

“Sowore’s arrest and subsequent detention are predicated on a trumped-up charge of terrorism. The DSS, which arrested Sowore, approached the federal high court for an ex parte order to investigate its allegation of terrorism against Sowore, while he is behind bars.

“The DSS proved by this action that it has no substantial material evidence to arrest Sowore in the first place; and that his arrest was designed to foil the August 5 protest or subsequent ones against the maladministration of the Buhari’s regime. This is a completely anti-democratic action, which has torn to shred any façade of democracy this regime hides behind.

“We are not surprised in the SPN that the Nigerian courts have wittingly or unwittingly joined this grand contrivance of the state to smother democratic rights. In the final analysis, the capitalist court is not the last hope of the common person.

“Rather, just like the police and army, the judiciary is an institution for the defense of capitalist class interests. The culture of employing ex parte orders to deny the fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizens is disquieting; beginning with the designation of IPOB and Shi’ites as terrorist organizations, and now Omoyele Sowore”, it said.

It urged civil right lawyers to challenge this ex parte order at higher court and also challenge the constitutionality of the terrorism act, which had become a legal instrument to suppress fundamental rights, in court.

“This legal action must be held side by side with a series of mass actions including peaceful protests against the growing brazen attack on democratic rights.

“Despite our criticism of the call for #RevolutionNow which represents in our view an attempt by a minority to carry out a revolution which is an action that can only be carried out by the mass of the working people, the August 5 protest is a clear indication of the burning anger and temper of the long-suffering working masses and the youth against the poverty-inducing policies of the present administration”, SPN said.