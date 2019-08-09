Tax Evasion: A/Ibom Internal Revenue Service Seal Off Commercial Banks In Akwa Ibom 

The Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, AKIRS has sealed off all Eco Bank and Union Bank branches in Uyo over unpaid taxes running into millions of naira.

The zonal offices of both banks were sealed off on Friday after the State government Agency had acquired an exparte order from the State High Court, Uyo Division ordering that access to the premises and their facilities be restricted.

The Notice reads that the organizations served” have not been remitting the actual tax deductible from its employees’ salaries and other relevant taxes due to the State; hence failed to comply with the provisions of relevant tax laws.

Speaking after the operation, Executive Director, Enforcement and Recovery, of the State internal revenue Service AKIRS, Mr Leo Umanah, said the Board had written to the banks on several occasions inviting them for reconciliation and negotiations.

He pointed out that since they have refuse to reply or avail themselves for reconciliation and negotiations over a long period of time given them, AKIRS is left with no choice but get exparte order in order to recover State Government revenue.

The Executive Director, stressed that by the seal off, all branches of Eco Bank and Union Bank in the State are expected to comply with the Court Order else face appropriate sanctions.

Mr Umanah noted that for the banks which have been served notice of distrain, under the law, they have 14 days to negotiate with AKIRS and vacate the order.

He adds” If after 14 days, they do not comply, we have the mandate of the court to sell the property and recover the tax owed the State.”

Mr Umanah offered insight to the fact that already, 200 business outfits have evaded State government taxes in sum running into billions of naira.

He insisted that in the ongoing enforcement drive of AKIRS, the tax Authority is poised on recovering State government revenue thus help the state government realize its completion agenda.

All efforts to speak with the regional managers of the two banks yielded no result as our correspondent could not gain access into their banking halls