WAEC: Gov. Zulum Approves Fees For 24,323 Borno Pupils 

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the release of N152.6 million to settle the registration fees of twenty four thousand, three hundred and twenty three indigenous pupils in Borno State, who sat for the May/June 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau who announced this on Friday, said the approval complies with an established sponsorship policy in which the state government contributes 45% cost of registration fees per pupil while parents and guardians contribute 25% with local government areas paying the balance of 30% for pupils of their councils.

Governor Zulum’s approval, Gusau explained, followed a request made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mohammed Mustapha Abacha.

The Governor wishes with the best of luck, that pupils ‎who sat for the examinations make Borno proud by the time the 2019 results are out. He expects that contributions from the state and local government areas will inspire all pupils preparing towards future examinations to dedicate themselves to studies. The Governor also expect that government efforts will encourage parents, to in continued manner, play their critical roles to support the learning and good characters of their children and wards.

Professor Zulum also urged school administrators and teachers to be consistent in doing everything humanly possible to uphold high standard in teaching and the preparation of pupils for all examinations, especially towards the Senior School Certificates, which oftentimes, determine the professional future of citizens.