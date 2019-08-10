60 Goals Soccer Stars Project Confirms Hon. Ned Nwoko A Patron

…To KickOff Exercise From Delta State

Nigeria’s most innovative forthcoming football talent hunt initiative, tagged “60Goals Soccer Stars Project With Siasia”, which is expected to kick start on the 19th of August across 15 states in the country has confirmed Nigeria Billionaire politician and businessman, Hon. Ned Nwoko as the Patron of the Project.

Speaking during the ceremony of Hon. Ned, the Nigeria’s coordinator of the project, Miss Jane Ndubuisi, who is a FIFA Agent stated that the appointment was premised on his age long contributions and support to the development and advancement of Soccer in Nigeria. She stressed that Hon. Nwoko has been unequivocally committed in several ways to ensure that Nigeria sports talents and innovations are explored and promoted.

While reacting to the appointment as Patron of 60Goals Soccer Star Project, Hon. Ned Nwoko noted that sports development in Nigeria should be a collaborative effort. However, he stressed that he is willing and able to support the project, guide the project and promote it to fruition.

While narrating his devotion and willingness to remain active in sports development in Nigeria, he stressed that overtime, there haven’t been concerted plans to develop raw sports talents, especially in areas of funding, academics and otherwise, so as to ensure their readiness to compete in international tournaments. He noted that this has placed the country in isolation from serious competitions, where they are always missed out in action.

He insisted that Top Flight Football and Fulham FC who are major partners to the 60Goals Soccer Star Project, to do enough, so as to sync with his vision of developing sport through funding and investing heavily in sports, stressing that its a natural progression.

The project will be unveiled and declared open on the 19th in a launch ceremony at Asaba, Delta state and will commence in 14 other states, namely, Lagos State, Ondo state, Akwa Ibom state, Imo state, Abia, Plateau state, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Bauchi, Rivers State and Abuja.

The project has made concerted efforts to engage partnership with international development partners that will aide the smooth and successful progression of the project. Some of the international partners includes, China Africa Business Council, CIG motors; a Chinese Global Agency and a host of other relevant partners.

As a confirmation of the approval of Hon. Ned Nwoko as a Patron of 60goals Soccer Star Project With Siasia, He took a shot with official jersey of the project and also endorsed the Attention Magazine page that had the contextual story of the project unveiling.