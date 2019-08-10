Alleged N1.2bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-INEC Chair N1bn Bail

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, yesterday, granted the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, bail in the sum of N1 billion with two sureties in like sum.

Professor Maurice Iwu was accused of an alleged fraud of N1.23 billion.

Justice Obiozor, who imposed the conditions on the former INEC boss, while ruling on his bail application, also directed that one of the sureties must own a landed property in Lagos while the other must be a professor or a civil servant not below Grade Level 16.

The judge further held that the sureties must furnish the court with the statement of their bank accounts, showing a minimum balance of N1 billion.

The court stated, “The first surety shall be resident in Lagos State and shall transmit his land use as evidence of ownership of property in Lagos State and furnish the court with evidence of payment of tax from three years prior to today.

“As proof of address, the defendant shall furnish the court with his statement of account with any bank in Nigeria with passport photograph. The bank shall depose to the photograph as true identity of the account holder.

“The defendant and sureties shall provide two of their recent passports for court record. The defendant shall cease all manner of communication, either directly or by proxy, with any of the witnesses the prosecution might call on this matter.

“The second surety must be a civil servant in the state within the grade of level 16 or a professor in any of the universities in Nigeria. The second surety shall provide proof of tax for three years prior to today.