COVER STORIES
Bayelsa Holds LG Election Today
The local government election is expected to hold today in the eight local government council areas of the state.
According to the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission led by its chairman, Chief Remember Ogbe, it announced that about 44 political parties would be participating in the election including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has, however, boycotted the election, citing lack of confidence in the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission.
The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), urged all Bayelsans with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to file out in their numbers to their various polling units and vote for their preferred candidates come August 10, 2019
The acting chairman of the Commission, Doctor Remember Ogbe, made this call while briefing the Press after a stakeholders’ meeting with party chairmen at his office in Yenagoa.
The chairman has, however, said that there would be restriction of movement today, Saturday, August 10, 2019 between the hours of 8am and 2pm.
He said the action is to enable the commission conduct free, fair and credible local government elections.
According to the chairman, voters are to come out to their respective polling units at 8am for accreditation and voting, which will be done simultaneously as he called on the electorates to maintain orderliness while the BYSIEC field workers carry out their duties to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible process.
Also, the state police command, led by commissioner of police, Mr Uche Anozia, deployed personnel to the various local councils tasking officers and personnel drafted from neighbouring states to complement efforts of the state command to be professional during and after the local government polls in the state.
CP Uche Anozia further cautioned those with intent of snatching ballot paper/box, thuggery and other electoral violence during and after the election to steer clear of the polling units as the command is prepared to ensure a free election.
