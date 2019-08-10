Death Of 150 Migrants

Two weeks ago, precisely on July 25, 2019, up to 150 Europe-bound migrants from Africa, including women and children, drowned and died after the boats they were traveling in capsized on the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan coast.

As a newspaper, we are concerned by the death of these migrants, an incident that has been described by the United Nations (UN) as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy” so far this year. But even more worrisome is the seeming silence of African leaders whose citizens were victims of that mishap.

The increasing number of deaths in the Mediterranean Sea is a sad indication of the rise in number of desperate people eager to leave the continent for Europe in search of the elusive greener pasture. The UN says the journey through the Mediterranean Sea is becoming more dangerous for those who attempt it, with one out of four perishing at sea before reaching Europe.

In January, some 117 died or went missing off Libya’s coast and around 65 people drowned after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia in May. After the uprising that toppled and killed Libyan leader, Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, the country became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

The risk which some of the migrants are willing to take to escape to Europe should worry every African leader. In our opinion, African leaders have to do more in terms of tackling social issues that fuel irregular migration. Issues of poverty, unemployment and inequality is at the base of what push youths into taking this avoidable risk.

Even more importantly, African youths who wish to travel to Europe are advised to seek regular means of travel. Unfortunately, most Youths who take this risk are unaware of the life that awaits them on the way to Europe or, for that matter, over there if they arrive. Another worrisome development is the growing situation of human trafficking. There is now a trend that has reached an alarming proportion involving youths, especially girls and including children who are being trafficked by well organized criminal gangs, ostensibly to seek greener pastures with the new destination being the Middle East. Reports are showing that most of them end up in forced labour and slavery, underpaid and abused physically and sexually.

In the Middle East, unlike in Europe and America, from Jordan to Lebanon, to Saudi Arabia and Dubai, human rights abuses are not uncommon, especially when you are vulnerable like most African youths are.

Ordinarily, in our view, the sad tales of survival on the sea and in the countries of destination should discourage those intending to take this high risk. Sadly, this is not the case as more, in their desperation, make themselves vulnerable and susceptible to exploitation and abuses in their labour migration quests, as well as being easy targets for traffickers.

What is going on should prick the conscience of African leaders who must ensure that the continent provides socioeconomic opportunities for their younger generation. Also, the leaders owe themselves a duty to ensure that the continent is made safe and secured such that the youth will be encouraged to apply their creative minds productively. The so-called push factors must be drastically reduced and ultimately eliminated.

In Nigeria, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Offices (NCFRMI) need to scale up the sensitization of youths by taking the campaign to schools at all levels (primary, secondary and tertiary institutions). The NOA, NAPTIP and other relevant stakeholders must effectively partner in terms of educating the youths on the dangers involved in the blind trip to Europe and elsewhere.

While we commend the federal government on the adoption of the two migration policies – the National Labour Migration Policy in 2014 and the National Policy on Migration in 2015, we also call on relevant agencies to put into effective use the Migrant Resource Centres in Abuja, Lagos and Benin City and ensure that they continue to offer extensive information on migration options to enable potential Nigerian labour migrants to make informed decisions. Most of the youths are victims of the erroneous belief that the grass is greener on the other side.

It is our opinion that while migration is a natural human phenomenon, those seeking to migrate must have the necessary documentations and skills to reduce and eliminate the chances of exploitation and the abuses migrants are exposed to.

We, therefore, urge the federal government and other African governments to ensure labour exchange is put in place while signing bilateral agreement all in the bid to foster safe order and regular migration according to the Global Compact Migration (GCM) principles.