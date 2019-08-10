NEWS
Disregard Call For Direct Short Service Course 25 – Army Urges
The Nigerian Army has called the general public to disregard news of Army Direct Short Service (DSS) Course 25 shortlistment currently circulating on the social media.
The Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the Army has not advertised for DSSC Course 25 Shortlistment excercise.
He added that application forms for joining the army are NOT FOR SALE.”The Nigerian Army does not sell application forms to prospective candidates,” he explained
“Members of the public are hereby cautioned and advised to disregard the deceitful information/fake advert,”
However, noted that the Nigerian Army will soon officially advertise for the SSC and DSSC shortlistment after due diligence.
