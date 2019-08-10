Eid-El-Kabir: Obaseki Felicitates With Muslim Faithful

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to deepen their relationship with Allah and promote a life of sacrifice and love.

In a statement, the governor urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of Nigeria and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo state, l felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“Eid-el-Kabir gives our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW). We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”

The governor said the state government has primed the various segments of its security architecture to ensure that everyone is secure in the state before, during and after the celebration of the significant event.

“I urge all Edo residents to continue to keep faith with our commitment to build a prosperous state where everyone would realise their God-given potential, through our various socio-economic growth initiatives and the prudent allocation of the state’s resources,” he added.