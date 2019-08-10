NEWS
Eid-El-Kabir: Obaseki Felicitates With Muslim Faithful
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to deepen their relationship with Allah and promote a life of sacrifice and love.
In a statement, the governor urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of Nigeria and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.
According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo state, l felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.
“Eid-el-Kabir gives our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW). We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”
The governor said the state government has primed the various segments of its security architecture to ensure that everyone is secure in the state before, during and after the celebration of the significant event.
“I urge all Edo residents to continue to keep faith with our commitment to build a prosperous state where everyone would realise their God-given potential, through our various socio-economic growth initiatives and the prudent allocation of the state’s resources,” he added.
MOST READ
Illegal Migration: We’re Creating More Economic Opportunities – Obaseki
Sallah : Zulum Distributes 61 Bulls, Food Items To IDPs
Eid -el Kabir: Police Restricts Vehicular Movements In Borno
Eid-El-Kabir: Obaseki Felicitates With Muslim Faithful
Insecurity: Apologise To Fmr President Jonathan, Frank Urges Nigerians
Rwanda Ready To Curtail Ebola Outbreak – Official
Army Detains Suspected Abia Killer Soldier
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED15 hours ago
Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
$16bn Power Projects: EFCC Begins Probe Of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Governments
- FEATURES12 hours ago
What You Have In Reps Today Is Peace Of The Graveyard – Yusuf
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Successful Individuals Spur Me To Succeed– Okolo
- OPINION12 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode At It Again
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
Death Of 150 Migrants
- ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
NFVCB frowns at Tekno’s ‘Agege’ Video
- ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
Why Nigerian Artistes Should Patronise Songwriters