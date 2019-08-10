Lokogoma Residents Express Fears Of Losing 30,000 Residents To Flood

Residents of Lokogoma district in Abuja have raised alarm over the danger of losing over 30,000 occupants in the district to flood, if necessary action is not taken by the government to end the flooding situation in the community.

Air Commodore Henry Afezue (Rtd), spokesperson of the residents, made this known when he led a delegation of estates chairmen to the Senator representing FCT in the National Assembly, Senator Philip Aduda.

Afezue explained that flooding in the area was caused by the dearth of infrastructure like proper drainage systems in the area, adding that instead of demolishing houses, the government should construct proper drainage system and channelization of flooded water should be provided.

“There is no government presence in the area. No central sewage channel, poor road network into the estate except internal roads done by the developers. We, therefore, urge you to intervene by talking to the relevant authorities,” Afezue said.

He appealed to the senator representing FCT not to stop in using his office to the benefits of the residents, adding that he should intensify effort in addressing the plights of the residents.

Aduda, while responding to the residents, promised to work harder for the residents of FCT, adding that he would engage the government on the need possible compensation for those whose houses were demolished.

He said he had met with the FCT permanent secretary to proffer a lasting solution to the problem in the estate, that he will also meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ecological Fund Office to discuss a way to mitigate this flooding problem that they cannot afford to lose their people to flood.