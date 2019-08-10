ENTERTAINMENT
NFVCB frowns at Tekno’s ‘Agege’ Video
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has frowned at the video of Nigerian ace singer Tekno’s single hit ‘Agege’, describing it as ‘Outrageous and unacceptable’.
The position of the board was made known in a statement signed by its Executive Director and CEO, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas on Friday.
Tekno, who went off-stage almost a year, recently shoot a video showing four half-naked ladies dancing seductively with him in a display van in traffic around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos.
The video clip, which had gone viral on social media, was said to be part of a scene from Tekno’s unreleased video, titled ‘Agege’ featuring musician, Zlatan Ibile.
The video clip however generated a lot of reactions from his fans, industry watchers and relevant authorities, with many describing it as alien to African culture and morals and should not be allowed.
The NFVCB, in his reaction, stated that in line with its mandate and commitment to safeguarding the values and morals that define the Nigerian people, it did not and will never accept such video for Classification.
“We would like to serve notice that any video with such obscene contents will not be approved by the National film and Video Censors Board which has the statutory responsibility to classify and approve all films and video works to be distributed or exhibited in Nigeria.
“Also, we appeal to all film and video producers to be law abiding and submit their film and video contents to the board for the necessary classification and approval before they are distributed or exhibited.
“In line with enabling laws, producers found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.
The NFVCB, a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria, is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.
It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlets across the country, among other functions.
MOST READ
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
U.S., U.K., France, Others Welcome Libya Truce
Hong Kong Airport Grinds To A Halt As Protests Swell
Gunmen Kidnap Benue College Of Education Provost
‘Starch Importation Discouraging Local Processors, Farmers’
Minimum Wage: FG Blames Labour For Delay In Implementation
Emir Tasks Nigerians On Farming For Food Self-Sufficiency
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
- FEATURED14 hours ago
Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe
- OPINION14 hours ago
Police Retirees, Delayed Pension Payments And Matters Arising
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oyo Moves To Access N2.7bn UBEC’s Education Grant
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Monarchs Drag Fayemi To Court Over Appointment Of Traditional Council Chairman
- NEWS15 hours ago
Uzodimma Commends Nigerians For Rejecting #RevolutionNow Protest Call
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
How Nigeria Can Maximise AfCFTA Benefits – Utomi