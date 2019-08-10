NFVCB   frowns at Tekno’s  ‘Agege’ Video

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has frowned at the video of Nigerian ace singer Tekno’s single hit ‘Agege’, describing it as ‘Outrageous and unacceptable’.

The position of the board was made known in a statement signed by its Executive Director and CEO, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas on Friday.

Tekno, who went off-stage almost a year, recently shoot a video showing four half-naked ladies dancing seductively with him in a display van in traffic around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos.

The video clip, which had gone viral on social media, was said to be part of a scene from Tekno’s unreleased video, titled ‘Agege’ featuring musician, Zlatan Ibile.

The video clip however generated a lot of reactions from his fans, industry watchers and relevant authorities, with many describing it as alien to African culture and morals and should not be allowed.

The NFVCB, in his reaction, stated that in line with its mandate and commitment to safeguarding the values and morals that define the Nigerian people, it did not and will never accept such video for Classification.

“We would like to serve notice that any video with such obscene contents will not be approved by the National film and Video Censors Board which has the statutory responsibility to classify and approve all films and video works to be distributed or exhibited in Nigeria.

“Also, we appeal to all film and video producers to be law abiding and submit their film and video contents to the board for the necessary classification and approval before they are distributed or exhibited.

“In line with enabling laws, producers found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.

The NFVCB, a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria, is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlets across the country, among other functions.