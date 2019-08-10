NEWS
Okowa Celebrates Foremost Accountant, Akintola Williams, At 100 Years
Delta Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with foremost accountant and elder statesman, Chief Akintola Williams, who turned 100 years on Aug. 9.
He congratulated the doyen of accounting profession and Africa’s first chartered accountant for his pioneering role in the profession, and extolled him for the honours and pride he brought to Nigeria and Africa.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Saturday, the governor noted the centenarian’s outstanding contributions to the growth and vibrancy of accountancy in Nigeria and Africa.
He commended for bracing the trail in establishing legacy institutions that had continued to play significant roles in the nation’s economy.
“Your untiring efforts as one of the first professionals in Africa distinguished you as a thoroughbred professional, seasoned administrator and consummate entrepreneur.
“Your contributions as founding member and the first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and how you championed the establishment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 1960 remained commendable and worthy of emulation.
“Nigerians are indeed, proud of your great accomplishments, and you will remain an institution and a model as you have remained a respectable voice in bridge-building across the country, he said.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a legendary leader and elder statesman, a man of utmost integrity and outstanding professionalism, Chief Akintola Williams, as he celebrates his centenary birth anniversary.
”I am pleased to join your family, professional colleagues and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of service and great accomplishments.
“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind,” the governor added
