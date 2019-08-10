Reminiscences: Nobody Chose My Spouse For Me – Mrs Loma

Mrs Mairo Sabina Loma an educationist worked as a teacher and rose to the position of a senior vice principal at Maimuna Gwarzo Secondary School in Kaduna State. She later joined the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) where she retired as senior manager in 2005. The widow shares her passion for teaching, reminisces on the good old days with JULIET KUYET BULUS

When and where were you born?

I was born 22 August 1946 in Asso, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

What validates your time of birth?

Records were not been kept in the past but when I got curious about my age, and knowing that I was given the name Sabina at baptism, I travelled down to Kafanchan, to check through the baptism register and discovered I was born on August 22, 1946.

How was your childhood?

I lived in the village with my parents and ate every food they provided, from tuwo to kunu, and whenever beans was available, we ate. When we fell ill, herbal methods were used to find a cure and at other times we would be taken to the hospital for proper check-up and medication. The community was united as a family, we loved, catered and looked after each other. We were grouped into clans that stayed together and the generation was inter-related, we were informed about our clans and when it came to marriage, we were not allowed to marry someone from the same clan. This was avoidable because of the grouping of clans in the same location. I later lived with my sister Kyuma and assisted her in taking care of her children at Gabi As time went by, my mother became uncomfortable with my stay at the village as she felt I might end up getting me married to an old man. To avoid this, my mother sent me to ZawanPrimary Boarding School.

Were there repercussions for people of same clan who got married?

Culturally it was considered an abomination that could trigger a curse. It was not superstitious because it was visible for them to see that their family was not doing well, problems emanate, either having wayward children or something else.

Which schools and or institutions did you attend?

I attended Zawan Primary Boarding School Jos, Plateau State, then Sacred Heart College Kaduna State for secondary education and after completion I proceeded to Advanced Teachers College Zaria, Congo Campus, did NCE for three years, did the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and later the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State where I obtained a Bachelors in Education to enable me be a qualified teacher.

Even at that time, there were other available courses, so why did you choose teaching?

First and foremost, it had always been my desire to be a teacher and be able to impact the lives of others. Education also goes a long way in grooming a woman through various trainings in psychology, philosophy and lots.

At what age did you start work?

The age of 22 in 1968.

How have you impacted the lives of others through teaching?

I ensured that students under my care had excellent education, no failure, I vividly followed the syllabus as assigned by the government. Some students performed well and got double promotion because their parents also ensured they assisted the teachers with tutoring their wards at home. This made teaching a lot easier and went further to create a strong bond between parents and their children.

What experiences have you garnered through years of teaching?

I taught at Maimuna Gwarzo Secondary School Tudun Wada were I rose up to senior vice principal level and was moved to the zonal office to deal with schools. From there my husband got promoted and was given a federal appointment at Labour and Productivity. When that happened, he said, he could not stay alone in Abuja because of the children, so he suggested I join him in Abuja. I told him, I couldn’t leave my job in Kaduna because the proceeds from his job would not sustain the family but with another source of income, the family would run smoothly. He got me a job with Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) where I worked till retirement in 2005 when President Olusegun Obasanjo said anybody above 50 years should be retired to give room to the young. I spent eight years in the services of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and retired as a senior manager.

pensionable level, gratuity will be paid through a cheque that’ll be issued to a bank for payment. Cheque is been given because with cash payment there is the temptation to give the officer who facilitated payment a reward of gratitude, same goes for someone who is placed on pension.

How do you see life today as against what obtained during your days?

It cannot be compared with what we had. we were at advantage economically, educationally and so many other ways. These days we have graduates who cannot even write a good letter. The school system is not what it used to be, these days students decide when to resume school and leave when classes are ongoing. Some go home before closing hours and tell a lie to their parents or guardian that school is closed for the day, their teachers did not come for the day and other concocted stories, so they end up learning nothing. When I was in active service as a teacher, no one was allowed to leave the school premises without my knowledge, no student went against laid down rules because they knew I was a disciplinarian. I ensured students registered their names as soon as they got to school and were checked in their classes to ensure they didn’t leave. Those who dared to break rules were met with punishment that will make them not derail a second time. But, today, children are very unruly, and the more one talks they make jest of such a person. When I was at Maimuna Gwarzo Secondary School Tudun Wada, the moment a student walked in the school premises and saw my car parked, they shivered because it meant they were late and would not escape the consequences of their lateness. Today teachers barely have time for pupils, all they do is wait for their monthly salaries. Teaching is not the sole responsibility of teachers; parents also need to do more in inculcating the right values in their children. More should be done in encouraging the teachers. The rot has eaten deep into the society and country at large, and it becomes saddening when I hear people say that where one works is where they will eat, implying that they need to do all they can to survive, this mantra has made many, even gatemen steal from their employers.

How were you able to perform your role as a wife, mother and teacher?

All I did was create time for everything and everyone around me. I woke up as early as 5am every morning to get my children ready for school, prepare their breakfast and serve my husband. After all is done, he drops the children off at school and go to work. After closing hours from work as a teacher, at 12:30pm to 1pm I picked them from school, headed home, they took off their clothes and showered, while I prepared something for them to eat. I proceeded to wash their uniforms and have a bath. After some rest, their lesson teacher arrived while I sat to eat and eventually sleep off at the cushion. At night, I would be the first person to go to bed at 7pm or 7:30pm to enable me wake up early. With proper planning, one can run their homes effectively. I never believed in letting a house help cook for my husband or serve him. I only allowed my children serve him. A house help can only be used to tidy up the house and nothing more. Because I know the value of education and wanted my children to be educated in the best possible way, this is not pride, but all my children are graduates, including my grand children who are now towing this direction. Out of eight children, only one of my children did not finish university as she dropped out in her first year. The fact that I was in the education system made me take their education seriously as I monitored closely the performance of my children, psychology and philosophy made me aware of a child’s movement.

As an educationist, in what ways can the sector be improved?

I can’t advise the government because I believe it has been done in the past and still been done but the system remains where it is. It is also unfortunate that in a country like ours, those in charge only think of what they and their families stand to gain, that they go as far as hoarding monies allocated for the development of sectors, their departments and ministries. It is that bad that, those at the top keep sub-head allotted for the running of their various offices or department to themselves all in the name of greed and what they end up achieving is not even up to a quarter of what they are expected to achieve. In the education sector, they don’t even care about the rot in the system because their children study outside the country, so the masses are left to suffer while they develop their families with taxpayers monies. Advice is not possible because greed has eaten deep into the country.

What does life in your 7os feel like and what activities are you engaged in?

I am grateful for this milestone. I continue to pray to God for good health because sickness is not good. I have arthritis so I can’t do anything. I cannot even run a business because it needs my physical strength, so I concentrate with activities at home and whenever the need arises to travel, celebrate or sympathise with a loved one, I try as much as possible to be there.

On October 1st 1960 during the country’s independence, where were you and share your experience?

I was at Zawan Secondary School Jos for primary education and the day was marvellous, they gave us the best food, we were given flags, the missionaries gave us goodies to eat and I cannot forget that day because it was excellently celebrated. The smart ones were selected for the parade and it felt good.

At that time, did you have an idea of what it entailed?

I was 14 years of age and wise to some extent because I knew black from white. We were told it meant that colonial rule was over and we were finally free to govern ourselves, and the celebrations made it seem like a positive development, even though I had no idea of how the British ruled but I later came to know as our education system diminished, students could no longer be controlled by regulations as they would climb and jump over fences and return when they wanted, the Nigerian system no longer valued the system and schools became government owned, missionaries in schools were sent away as the government instantly felt we could control the school.

Is it safe to say you preferred the colonial era?

The colonial era was well organised and everything moved as it should. Standard was not compromised at any point, jobs were readily available to us while we were still in school. There was no hoarding of certain jobs for the rich in the society, with little we were able to buy much more because money had value. There was order and the country was free of all sorts of ills and criminality that has bedevilled the society. Sometimes when I think of the good old days, I only wish this generation of young men and women were opportune to live the kind of life we did when we were younger, only then would they understand what they are missing. We enjoyed free movement irrespective of the time of the day, were taught brilliant minds, enjoyed our childhood without division as we saw each other as a family irrespective of tribal, cultural and religious differences. We were our brother’s keeper. Maize was sold at two kobo per mudu, rice was not more than five naira. In 1968, when I got married, my salary was 12 pounds and the money went a long way in sorting out financial needs. Out of it we gave our parents, ate, clothed, paid rent and took care of the children but now, can anyone manage N24 per month? Now, someone will go to the market with lots of cash and end up coming back home with a polythene bag. Greed has taken over our country. We have sugar-coated politicians who make empty promises in a bid to hold juicy positions and once they achieve their aim, they build a wall between the electorates and themselves. Nowadays, one needs to know someone influential to get a job, for some they succeed and for others, they keep moving from one office to the next because such a person is not willing to assist. For the whites, they keep to their word without wavering. Infact, missionaries trained students whose parents could not pay their fees. We were also trained to observe our siesta, preps, homework and lessons.

Do you believe that someday the country will get better?

I honestly don’t know because the situation keeps getting worse, food is on the high side. Luckily, people bring me goodwill as a widow, so I don’t buy some food stuff like rice, simply because these people remember the past and are grateful for all my husband and I did for them.

While you were talking earlier, you mentioned getting married in 1968. How did you meet your spouse?

We are from the same village and we met while on vacation. On that fateful day we met, we decided to go into courtship. He was in his first year at the university while I was a teacher at Samaru, Zaria. Even though parents at that time selected spouses for their children, when one saw someone they liked, it was difficult to adhere to what their parents wanted. Nobody selected me for him and vice versa.

What endeared you to him?

Marriage is God’s doing, even if one’s husband is in another continent, God has a way of making them cross path. Through this, many inter-tribal marriages have taken place and are succeeding.

How many children are you blessed with?

I had 10 children, two died in their childhood and I nurtured others. My husband is late but I’m grateful to God for helping us train our children up to master’s level. I got married young and would advise people to do same, so they will have the full strength to cater for their family. Some tend to see marriage as a barrier to attain or achieve certain feats, but I see it differently. A woman can get married early and still have time to look good. Some feel, they need to live life to the fullest before settling down but I disagree with this because as the whites would say, delay is dangerous. In my husband’s house I was the best in everything, I wore best of cloths, had my car and kept myself in proper condition despite taking care of my husband and children. When most ladies roam about and end up learning all the bad stuff, they would have become wise and would not be able to stay at home because they were used to going out and lack of it results in restlessness.

Describe your day.

I wake up at 5am everyday to ensure the house is cleaned, the children have their bath. Once I’m asleep, I do not pick calls but rather return all calls in the morning.

What favourite tunes, dance steps and artists did you listen to?

I listened to Rex Lawson, Reggae, Barry White and so many others. We used to dance highlife till we got sweating. I attended lots of parties while I was in the Ahmadu Bello University, my husband would always take me along.

Words of wisdom for the younger generation?

Nobody can advise them, before we talk one word they have mentioned 10 words already. Whenever they are been told what is best, they begin to say their era is different from mine. What will I tell a generation that sees destruction and still heads towards it? I believe only prayer will be effective because this people don’t want to learn, they feel they are more than we are. Life is easy if we choose to do right by setting a good example for the coming generation. Those who have been privilege to have an encounter with me know that they always go back different in a positive way. I am someone who can rule the country successfully by ensuring my subordinates play their role. So many things are wrong with this generation.

In what ways can the living condition of the aged be improved?

What is supposed to be allocated to the elderly is been taken home by some greedy politicians, and before long the lives of their families are transformed. The government sees us as the responsibility of our children. Some ministries are not working today because the person in charge takes all that is allocated. In other countries the story is different because they make adequate provision for their aged. I still insist that greed is the reason for the backwardness we face in the country. There is a saying that when on your way up, be kind to those you meet at the end of the ladder because you might need them on your way down.