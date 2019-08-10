Sallah : Zulum Distributes 61 Bulls, Food Items To IDPs

Ahead of Eid- el – Kabir , Borno State governor , Babagana Umara Zulum has donated 61 bulls , food items and condiments to internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps in Maiduguri for sallah celebration.

Flagging off the distribution in Stadium IDPs camp Maiduguri, the Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) , Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said the gesture is the governor idea of identifying with the IDPs in the festive period.

She added that government is working very hard to ensure that the displaced don’t lack basic needs while in the camp, saying that Prof Zulum is also collaborating with the security agencies to bring peace to various communities for the resettlement of the IDPs.

Hajiya Kolo urged the IDPs to remain peaceful and patient saying that the Boko Haram insurgency will by the grace of God soon end for them to go back home.

She said large IDPs camps like Bakassi, Teachers Village, Gubio, Dalori among others will get larger share of the bulls because of their numbers.

“The essence of this is to demonstrate to the IDPs that government is with them during the sallah period. The governor has also released 2, 500 bags of semolina, 750 bags of rice , 1,500 cartons of spaghetti and condiments for immediate distribution to the IDPs, ” said Kolo.

She appealed to well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations to show love to the IDPs in the spirit of the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Alumni Association of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru , Borno and Yobe states chapter has donated three bulls to the IDPs in Elmiskin camp Maiduguri.

Also presenting the to SEMA on behalf of the IDPs , the Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Mahdi Bukar said members decided that the best thing to do now is to show love to the displaced persons by donating the bulls for the IDPs to celebrate sallah like others.

“Because of the Alumni motto ” Towards a better society “, members decided to visit the IDPs camps to give them succor for the sallah celebration. This will not be the last time , we shall come again depending on our resources,” Alhaji Bukar said.

Receiving the bulls for the IDPs, the SEMA Chairperson, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo expressed delight for the gesture from the NIPPs Alumni to the IDPs.

She said:” We are delighted that they came in to assist in our hour of needs. We are very grateful to them for this singular gesture of uncommon magnanimity to IDPs.

“Being that government has been giving much to the other camps, we deliberately brought them to the host community camp for them to have feeling of what is going on. I have appealed to them being the apex body of policy and strategic studies to conduct empirical research that will bring Boko Haram conflict to an end.